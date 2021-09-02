BRIDGTON – Patricia M. (Pshywara) Rumph of Bridgton, formerly of Brookfield, Vt. and Bloomfield, N.J. passed away at home on August 19, 2021 after a short battle with cancer.She was born on April 7, 1946 in Newark, N.J. to Joseph and Adele (Jachym) Pshywara. She graduated from Bloomfield High School class of 1964. On Feb. 11, 1967 she married William Rumph, also of Bloomfield, N.J. Their daughter Rebecca was born a few years later. They moved to Brookfield, Vt. in 1989 and Bridgton in 2015.She is survived by William her husband of 54 years; and daughter Rebecca.Per her request there will be no funeral or memorial service. Cremation arrangements are in the care of the Hall Funeral Home in Casco. http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.

Guest Book