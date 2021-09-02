NEW HIRES

Craig Robinson has joined Katahdin Trust as assistant vice president and commercial services officer. Robinson brings more than eight years of banking experience to the role. He will be based out of the bank’s Scarborough location.

Mason Dupuis has joined Maine Source Homes & Realty of Auburn as a buyer specialist. Dupuis previously served as an automotive sales associate in the Lewiston-Auburn area. He owns a multi-unit building in Lewiston and has a passion for real estate and homeownership.

Attorney Elizabeth Boepple has joined law firm Murray Plumb & Murray in Portland as a partner. Boepple is an environmental and land use lawyer who specializes in commercial real estate, land use, energy and business law.

Dr. Terri Febbraro has joined Maine Medical Partners – Women’s Health, Gynecologic Oncology in Scarborough. She previously practiced at the Summit Medical Group in Florham Park, New Jersey.

Dr. Geoffrey Cole has joined MaineHealth Cardiology in Scarborough. Prior to joining MaineHealth, Cole was a staff cardiologist in the Navy serving at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune.

Jillian K. Smith has joined Maine Medical Partners – Surgical Care, Division of Surgical Oncology, where she will practice breast surgery. Smith previously served as the director of the WellSpan Breast Program at WellSpan York Hospital in Pennsylvania. Her clinical interests are breast surgery, breast cancer, high-risk breast cancer evaluation and screening.

Dr. Lee Wolfrum has joined Maine Medical Center’s Psychiatry Department. Wolfrum previously practiced as an attending psychiatrist at Southern Maine Health Care and was a resident at Maine Medical Center. His clinical interests are psychosis, somatic therapies and medical education.

Caleb Pusey recently joined Criterium Engineers in Freeport as a software developer. Most recently, Pusey worked for Lie-Nielsen Toolworks in Warren, also as a software developer. He lives in Bremen.

PROMOTIONS

Jennifer Goff, of Hughes Wealth Advisors, has achieved the status of Ameriprise Financial Private Wealth Advisor. Goff works out of the firm’s Scarborough office.

Katie Greenlaw was promoted to vice president for public relations and influencer marketing at Rinck Advertising. Greenlaw, of Greene, joined Rinck in 2011 and previously held the title of director of public relations.

Martinique Allen has been promoted to president of Casco Federal Credit Union. Allen had served as vice president of operations. James Stone, the bank’s president and chief executive since 2007, will stay on as CEO until his retirement at the end of June 2022, at which time Allen will assume the role as president and CEO. Nichole Frazier has been promoted to executive vice president and chief lending officer at the credit union. Frazier was previously vice president of lending.

Trademark Federal Credit Union recently promoted Chloe Keyes to branch manager. Keyes will manage Trademark’s office on Main Street in South Portland.

Charlene Virgilio has been promoted to executive director of Four Directions Development Corp. Virgilio was previously director of operations. She will succeed Susan Hammond, who helped found the nonprofit organization 20 years ago and will be leaving her position this fall. Virgilio joined FDDC at the start of 2019. She co-chairs the Economic Development and Entrepreneurship Committee of the United South and Eastern Tribes. She also recently concluded two consecutive terms as a tribal councilwoman of the Penobscot Nation.

Jim Martin has been named president and chief executive of mental health care provider Sweetser. Martin previously served as chief program officer. He replaces Debra Taylor, who announced she will step down from her role after more than 20 years with the organization.

BOARD APPOINTMENTS

Augusta-based education nonprofit JMG has welcomed five new members to its board of directors. Lisa Larson is president of Eastern Maine Community College. Kenden Alfond is a psychotherapist. Cari Medd is principal of Poland Regional High School. Tihtiyas (Dee) Sabattus is director of the Passamaquoddy Health Center and a JMG alumna. Matt Gilbert is principal of Mountain Valley High School.

