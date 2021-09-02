Blue Angel officials are gearing up for the Great State of Maine Airshow at Brunswick Landing this weekend.
The Blue Angels are the Navy aerial acrobatics team, who visited Brunswick most recently in 2017. In total, 10,000 tickets are being sold each day for the airshow, which will also feature other exhibits and aircraft.
According to Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Steve Levesque, the entire show costs around $750,000.
The show is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday —Sept. 4 and 5 — with gates opening at 8 a.m. Events start at 11:30 a.m.
Performances are scheduled until 4:30 p.m. both days.
