Blue Angel officials are gearing up for the Great State of Maine Airshow at Brunswick Landing this weekend.

The Blue Angels are the Navy aerial acrobatics team, who visited Brunswick most recently in 2017. In total, 10,000 tickets are being sold each day for the airshow, which will also feature other exhibits and aircraft.

Ticket information General admission tickets for the Saturday show is $45 and $40 for the Sunday show. Admission for children ages four through 12 is $35 for the Saturday show and $30 on Sunday. Ages three and under get in free. Tickets are available online only at airshownetwork.com.

According to Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Steve Levesque, the entire show costs around $750,000.

The show is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday —Sept. 4 and 5 — with gates opening at 8 a.m. Events start at 11:30 a.m.

Performances are scheduled until 4:30 p.m. both days.

