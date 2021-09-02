BASKETBALL

NBA: Fully vaccinated NBA players and coaches are not expected to be subject to regular coronavirus testing this season, the league told its teams Thursday.

Exceptions to that policy will include situations such as a player or coach showing symptoms generally associated with the coronavirus or being exposed to an unvaccinated player who tests positive for COVID-19. Those who are not fully vaccinated will need to be tested on all days involving practice or travel and likely will be tested twice on game days. They’ll also have to wear masks at team facilities and during travel.

And everyone, regardless of vaccination status, will be expected to submit to an antibody test before the season “to better identify individuals with a limited or waning immune response to vaccination,” the league said.

It is still unclear if players will need to be tested on off days, the league said. Players, vaccinated or not, who return a positive or inconclusive test result again will be required to isolate immediately. It would likely be for 10 days if those test results are eventually confirmed as positive. Teams will likely have to arrange seating in almost all situations – travel, meals, meetings, even locker-room setups – to ensure that players who are not fully vaccinated are not seated directly next to another player.

Earlier this week, the NBA told teams that in response to local regulations in New York and San Francisco teams, they would be required to be vaccinated unless exemptions for medical or religious reasons apply. The league also told teams that visiting teams would be exempt from those requirements in both cities but that the rules would apply to home teams, meaning the New York Knicks, Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors.

SOCCER

FIFA INVESTIGATION: Two senior Olympic officials from Kuwait, one reputed to be the “kingmaker” of IOC elections and another who is president of swimming’s international governing body, have been targeted by the U.S. Department of Justice for suspected racketeering and bribery related to FIFA and international soccer politics, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press.

The U.S. embassy in Kuwait made a formal request to local authorities in 2017 for assistance to secure evidence including records of multiple bank accounts held in the Gulf state, according to one document. The request included a document dated June 7, 2017, titled: “Request for assistance in the investigation of Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, Husain al-Musallam, Reza Charim, Vahid Kardany and others.”

The documents confirm that Sheikh Ahmad is under investigation and provide insight into the U.S. government’s probe of high-level foreign officials as part of the broad FIFA investigation that began more than a decade ago.

The DOJ document seen by the AP details payments totaling about $1 million from Kuwait – wired from personal accounts held by three of the men and Olympic organizations run by the sheikh – to a FIFA official from Guam. That man, U.S. citizen Richard Lai, admitted to financial conspiracy charges in federal court in April 2017 and agreed to pay $1.1 million in penalties. He has yet to be sentenced.

RONALDO: Cristiano Ronaldo was released from Portugal’s squad on Thursday, freeing the forward to join up earlier than expected with new club Manchester United.

Ronaldo became the highest-scoring player in the history of men’s international soccer by netting his 110th and 111th goals for Portugal in a 2-1 win over Ireland in a World Cup qualifying match on Wednesday. He also got booked in that match, meaning he has to miss the qualifier against Azerbaijan on Tuesday through suspension. As a result, Portugal has allowed Ronaldo to leave the squad after a recovery session early Thursday. He will also miss a friendly match against Qatar on Saturday.

Ronaldo completed his return to United on Tuesday. His early release from international duty could enable him to spend more time with his new teammates ahead of his likely first match of his second spell at the club, against Newcastle at Old Trafford on Sept. 11.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Buffalo Sabres re-signed center Casey Mittelstadt to a three-year, $7.5 million contract on Thursday. Mittelstadt, a restricted free agent, was selected in the first round of the 2017 draft.

The 22-year-old from Minnesota overcame early career inconsistencies to finish third on the Sabres with 10 goals and fourth with 22 points in just 41 games last season. That’s a jump from 2019-20 when his struggles led to Mittelstadt being demoted to the minors. Used sparingly to open last season, Mittelstadt saw his production jump when he gained additional playing time after Coach Ralph Krueger was fired in mid-March and replaced by Don Granato, who has taken over on a full-time basis.

Overall, Mittelstadt has 27 goals and 61 points in 155 career games.

CYCLING

SPANISH VUELTA: Primoz Roglic moved closer to clinching his third consecutive Spanish Vuelta title after increasing his lead on the final test in the high mountains on Thursday, while Miguel Ángel López won the demanding 18th stage.

López held off a late attack by Roglic to claim the 162-kilometer (100-mile) route that crested three mountain passes before a finish atop the beyond-category Altu d’El Gamoniteiru. It is the first time the Spanish Grand Tour has included the grueling ascent with an average gradient of nearly 10% over 14.6 kilometers (9 miles).

López broke away from the group of the hardiest riders, including Roglic, with around 5 kilometers (3 miles) to go and overtook David de la Cruz in the fog that obscured the vision of the valleys below. López gave Movistar its first win at this year’s race, finishing in 4 hours, 41 minutes, 21 seconds. Roglic dropped Enric Mas and Egan Bernal over the final meters to finish second, 14 seconds behind López.

Roglic, the Jumbo-Visma leader, added a few seconds to his lead in the general classification. Mas is his nearest chaser at 2:20 minutes behind with three stages to go.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Max Verstappen will not tell his home crowd how to behave at this Sunday’s Netherlands Grand Prix, even if they jeer Lewis Hamilton more than at previous races.

While Verstappen will be cheered on by raucous supporters, Hamilton will be playing away from home on Verstappen’s patch.

“Well, I look at it like this. When you go to a football match, you come to a home ground and the opposition will be booed at some point. You can’t go on the speakers and tell the home crowd ‘Don’t boo,'” Verstappen said Thursday at the Dutch GP. “It’s not up to me to say ‘Guys, don’t boo.’ Of course, some of them will boo, but I can’t decide for them, and I can’t tell them (not to). Do you think they’re really going to listen to me?”

With F1 returning to the Netherlands for the first time since 1985, tens of thousands of orange-clad Dutch fans will be expected every day. Verstappen calls them his “Orange Army” but just hopes the hostility does not go too far.

“As long as it doesn’t effect Lewis, that’s the most important thing,” he said. “It’s going to be great to see fans here, even though it’s not going to full capacity.”

While Hamilton does not agree with jeering, he accepts it’s part of sport.

“It’s naturally something you could expect. I’ve never been someone that would go to an event and boo, but I understand it,” Hamilton said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous