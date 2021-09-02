When schools abruptly closed in March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic spread across the state and country, Addison Rineer, then a junior at Mount Ararat High School, found himself faced with a decision.

“When the coronavirus pandemic happened, I was stuck in my room with a laptop all day and I figured I could do one of two things: I could sit around watching YouTube videos all day or I could make music,” said Rineer. “I chose to make music, and I just never stopped that workflow.”

Rineer creates hip-hop music using computer software, which he then publishes online where rap artists, some well-known and others up-and-coming, can use in their own work.

“I base my music off my emotions,” he said. “If I’m angry, I’ll make something more aggressive and if I’m relaxed, I’ll make something that sounds more tranquil. It all depends on how I’m feeling and my heart.”

Rineer estimated he’s made about 2,000 beats, or pieces of music. While not every piece is a winner, some have landed in the hands of the music industry’s biggest rap artists, including 2 Chainz and Blocboy JB.

“The first big song I got was BlocBoy JB’s ‘Do it for me,’ and that was #36 on Apple Music Charts,” said Rineer, who works under the name “Rafmade.” “I also produced ‘Ziploc’ by 2 Chainz, which peaked at #4 on Apple.”

“Do it for me” by Blocboy JB, released last October, has been listened to over 47,000 on YouTube, and about 45,500 times on Soundcloud, an online audio distribution platform, as of Friday. “Ziploc” by 2 Chainz, released the following month, had another 759,300 views on YouTube and 97,000 plays on Soundcloud.

While Rineer produced music using his laptop previously, the choice to pursue it while he had the time during the COVID-19 pandemic “really boosted” his growing career, because “the music industry never stopped,” he said.

Although he returned to in-person learning this past academic year, Rineer didn’t give up devoting hours to making music.

“I get home from school at 3 p.m. and I produce music until about 8 p.m., then start my homework,” he said.

After graduating from Mount Ararat High School in Topsham last month, producing music became his full-time job. On an average day, Rineer said he works for eight or nine hours.

Rineer, 18, began producing music when he was 14 years old and was inspired by his father, also a musician.

“My dad’s a musician and he has always been encouraging me to explore music,” he said. “I’ve been around music and musicians my whole life. Producing music is my lifelong dream.”

Mark Rineer, Rineer’s father, plays the guitar and has produced a few CDs with local bands, but said he doesn’t have “an established music career.” Although he made an effort to expose his children to music, he shrugged off the praise from his son.

“I can’t take credit for anything he’s done,” said Mark Rineer. “It was all him making it happen for himself. The most I did was buy music software for him, but that’s the extent of it. He taught himself everything.”

Mark Rineer admitted he didn’t have an appreciation for hip-hop music before his son began creating it, but quickly grew to respect the genre because of the creativity and collaboration between artists involved.

“There’s a whole different culture to it,” he said. “Addison has taken the initiative and this became his job. He threw himself into it. We’re so proud of him.”

With high school behind him, Addison Rineer plans to make music for the remainder of the summer before heading to Georgia State University where he plans to study music management. Once he completes his education, he said he has a job offer lined up with his music management company in Atlanta.

“I’m pretty nervous, but I’m really excited to move in with my managers and become part of their family,” he said.

