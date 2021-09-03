FARMINGTON — Catriona Gould had two goals and an assists as the University of Southern Maine women’s soccer team beat the University of Maine at Farmington, 3-1, on Friday.
Ciera Berthiaume also scored the Huskies (2-0), who have outscored their opponents 8-1 to start the season.
Audrey Fletcher scored for UMF (0-1).
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
College
Friday’s Maine college roundup: Gould lifts USM women’s soccer to 3-1 victory
-
Nation & World
Returning Louisiana residents advised to be prepared for lack of basics
-
Uncategorized
NFL notebook: Giants plan to retire Strahan’s number in November
-
Local & State
Portland councilor won’t recuse herself in clean elections dispute
-
Sports
NHL notebook: League to punish unvaccinated players more harshly this season
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.