FARMINGTON — Catriona Gould had two goals and an assists as the University of Southern Maine women’s soccer team beat the University of Maine at Farmington, 3-1, on Friday.

Ciera Berthiaume also scored the Huskies (2-0), who have outscored their opponents 8-1 to start the season.

Audrey Fletcher scored for UMF (0-1).

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous