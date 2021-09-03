FARMINGTON — Catriona Gould had two goals and an assists as the University of Southern Maine women’s soccer team beat the University of Maine at Farmington, 3-1, on Friday.

Ciera Berthiaume also scored the Huskies (2-0), who have outscored their opponents 8-1 to start the season.

Audrey Fletcher scored for UMF (0-1).

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Daily Headlines

  • Sign up and get the top stories to begin the day delivered to your inbox at 5 a.m.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Related Stories
Latest Articles