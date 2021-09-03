What makes Scarborough special is the land. From the beach to the marsh to the farmland and Nonesuch River, this town is for nature lovers.

That’s why Julia and I are long-time supporters of nonprofits working to preserve and protect this special place, like the Scarborough Land Trust (SLT) and the Friends of Scarborough Marsh. The Scarborough Marsh ecosystem protects us from inland flooding, naturally filters pollutants and provides critical habitat for diverse plants and animals.

In 2014, when SLT acquired the farmland that would become the Pleasant Hill Preserve, we pledged $250 for every Scarborough sale we helped broker that year. We are excited to do it again.

Thanks to a local family, SLT is under contract to expand the Warren Woods preserve by another 16.5 acres. They need to raise $50,000 to close the deal by the end of the year. This parcel will preserve 1,400 feet of the Nonesuch River in perpetuity, add trails to the existing Warren Woods system and provide additional access for hunting and fishing.

“Protecting these places and making them available for future generations of children is the most rewarding work I can imagine,” Andrew Mackie, executive director of SLT, told me. “There is no greater feeling than protecting something that gives so much back to all of us.”

We agree. We love where we live. Join us in contributing to the campaign to keep this special land healthy, open and free to access for all. Visit scarboroughlandtrust.org or call 207-289-1199 to learn more and donate.

Thinking about buying or selling? We would love to hear about your plans, no matter what stage they are in. Call 207-838-1651 or send an email to [email protected].

