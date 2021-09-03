New community programs for kids, teens, and seniors are starting this month and registration is open. The Town of Scarborough Community Services department is excited to offer extracurricular and early learning programs for your children as the school year starts back up. This is a great opportunity for your children to begin exploring their interests, building skills, and developing social connections outside of the classroom. Many programs start in early September, but it’s not too late to sign up! All programs are described in detail in our digital Fall brochure on our website.

A new pre-K enrichment program was developed after increasing demand and is launching for the first time this Fall. Our highly anticipated Plover Program is open to children ages 4 and 5 entering Grade K in school year 2022-23. The program will work towards the social, physical, and academic skills needed for Kindergarten in a combination of free-time play and group activities. It will be held on Monday to Friday mornings at the Community Services Hub.

Some of the recreational programs for grades K through 8 include an E-Sports Fall League, Field Hockey, Basketball Shooting Clinics, and Fall Cross Country. Find the digital brochure with program details on the Community Services page of our website.

Prices, location, age ranges, and schedules vary by program. Find the full details in the Community Services digital Fall brochure. Due to the ongoing, sometimes daily changes due to COVID, this digital brochure will evolve as more information becomes available. If a program, trip, or activity appears in this brochure, that means it is ready for registration, either online, over the phone, or in person. We’ll announce through the Community Services Facebook page when new programs are added, too.

Senior programs (ages 55+) are also scheduled for September and registration is open. Many new programs are being offered at the Hub, including movie matinees, enrichment programs, chair yoga, and other fitness programming. The Hub is a convenient centralized location (418 Payne Road in Scarborough) with many opportunities for flexible use space to accommodate a variety of programs. There are also new trips scheduled, like a visit to the Maine Classic Car Museum and a Boston Harbor Casino trip. See the full schedule, descriptions, and registration details by heading to our website, scarboroughmaine.org. Printed copies of the Senior Programs brochure are available at the Hub and the Scarborough Public Library.

Register for programs online by creating an account through our Community Services portal at https://web1.myvscloud.com/wbwsc/mescarboroughwt.wsc/splash.html (Navigate here from our website by going to the Community Services department). Registration can also be done by phone (207-730-4150, Monday through Friday, 8:00am-4:00pm) or in person. Community Services is located at 418 Payne Road in Scarborough and is available for in-person drop-ins from Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

