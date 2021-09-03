Today, I’m proud to be a Democrat. President Biden has retrieved us from the ugliest war we have ever participated in.

He had the courage to get us out of Afghanistan. He did this knowing that, in the short term, he would get nothing but grief in the press.

Anyone who thinks we do the women of Afghanistan a favor by being at war with their menfolk is out of touch with reality.

I suspect that worldwide there must be a million women who would be willing to take a 9-year-old Afghan girl to educate and keep safe while she went to school. Then she could decide whether she wanted to go back to a culture after learning what the potential alternatives are.

James Tierney

Brownfield

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: