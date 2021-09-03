FREEPORT – Norma Jean Latham Fish, 74, passed away on August 25, 2021, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough after a very courageous battle with lung cancer.Norma was born to Harold Francis Latham and Stella Libby Latham on Oct. 4, 1946 in Gray, Maine. She was predeceased by sisters, Barbara Lorraine Gagne, Donna Frances Hunt and Janice Mae Fish. She is survived by her husband Paul G. Fish of 56 years of Freeport; daughter Lisa M. Fiorini of Portsmouth, sons Daniel Paul of Lewiston and Jared Latham of Wilton; grandchildren Kyle and Wyatt Fish of Lewiston, Evan Ring of Brunswick and Zachary Ring of Bowdoin, great-grandchildren, Maverick Diesel, Ace Gunner, Trooper Steele and Maxwell Ring of Brunswick; and her brother Harold Wayne Latham of Gray Maine.In her early years, she was active in the young Mothers Club and helped sponsor well baby clinics in Freeport. She was also active in the Lioness Club of Freeport. Norma worked at Maine Insurance and Campbell Payson and Noyes upon graduation from Gray New Gloucester High School. The rest of her working life was at L.L. Bean corporate and then 7 years at the L.L. Bean Freeport outlet store. She worked for a few years at the L.L. Bean employee store, her favorite job of all time.Norma loved spending time with her husband Paul at their camp in Canton, Maine which they’ve owned for 30 years. She really enjoyed having family and friends gather there to spend quality time together and go swimming, boating, have camp fires and bbq etc… Her grandchildren would come up often during the summer and she cherished the one on one time spent with just them. When there wasn’t company she couldn’t put a good book down and spent many a day reading there as well as at home.Norma also passionately supported animal shelters with donations and through social networking. She loved to knit as well and made many dog sweaters for animal shelters. She’s had several dogs over the years including two rescues but loved all animals. Her soft spot were dogs though and in particular pit bulls. She had two pit bulls, her beloved Carmen who passed in 2016. Then another named Bailey she rescued that is 5 now and will spend her remaining years with family. She did everything with both of them, they both meant the world to Norma and the feeling was mutual, the dogs absolutely adored her!Norma was an incredibly kind, considerate and approachable person. Those traits among others allowed her to make fast friends with people from all walks of life along the way. Her friends meant a great deal to her, many of which were nearly lifelong friendships. Norma will be remembered for her positive attitude, enduring spirit and endless sense of humor.There will be a small intimate Graveside Service at Burr Cemetery in Freeport on Sept. 14, 2021 at 2 p.m. A celebration of life service will be held at a date and time yet tbd in late spring/summer 2022.Norma Fish will be forever missed by all who loved and knew her. To share a special memory, post a photo or share condolences we welcome you to do so at https://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com/obituary/Norma-Fish. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Norma Fish to: Midcoast Humane Animal Shelter at https://midcoasthumane.org/donate/ or by calling them at (207) 449-1366

