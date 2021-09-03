NEW YORK (AP) — Naomi Osaka said she is thinking of taking another break from tennis “for a while” after losing in the third round at the U.S. Open on Friday night.

“When I win, I don’t feel happy, I feel more like a relief. When I lose, I feel very sad,” Osaka said at her news conference following a 5-7, 6-7 (2), 6-4 loss to Leylah Fernandez, an 18-year-old from Canada who is ranked 73rd and never had been this far in Grand Slam competition. “I don’t feel like it’s normal.”

Attempting to hold back tears, Osaka added: “I’m basically at this point where I’m trying to figure out what I want to do.”

Earlier Friday, she smacked her racket against Arthur Ashe Stadium’s court. Moments later, she chucked her equipment, sending it bouncing and skidding halfway to the net. Then came a full-on spike near the baseline.

Osaka’s game was off. Her composure was gone. By the end, the crowd was booing her for turning her back to the court and taking too much time between points.

Soon enough, the No. 3-seeded Osaka’s title defense was over.

This was Osaka’s first Slam tournament since she pulled out of the French Open before the second round to take a mental health break. She also sat out Wimbledon, before participating in the Tokyo Olympics, where she lit the cauldron.

