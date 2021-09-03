Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed. 9/8 3:30 p.m. Creative Portland
Wed. 9/8 5 p.m. City Council
Wed. 9/8 5 p.m. Land Bank Commission
Wed. 9/8 6 p.m. Police Citizen Review Subcommittee
Wed. 9/8 6 p.m. Charter Commission Governance Commission
Thur. 9/9 4 p.m. City Manager’s Working Waterfront Group
Thur. 9/9 5 p.m. Finance Committee
Mon. 9/13 5 p.m. City Council Workshop
Tues. 9/14 4:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop
Tues. 9/14 5:30 p.m. Health and Human Services & Public Safety Committee
Tues. 9/14 6 p.m. Charter Commission Procedures Committee
Tues. 9/14 7 p.m. Planning Board Public Hearing
Wed. 9/15 4 p.m. Public Art Committee City Hall
Wed. 9/15 5 p.m. Historic Preservation Board
Wed. 9/15 5:30 p.m. Sustainability and Transportation Committee
Wed. 9/15 6 p.m. Charter Commission Education Committee
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
The UN says there was an improvement in air quality in 2020 during lockdowns
-
The Forecaster
Portland Meetings: Sept. 8-15
-
Nation & World
Remington subpoenas school records of 5 children killed in Sandy Hook school shootings
-
Nation & World
Afghan women demand rights as Taliban seek recognition
-
Local & State
Maine reports 665 new cases of COVID-19, 3 more deaths