Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.

Wed.  9/8  3:30 p.m.  Creative Portland

Wed.  9/8  5 p.m.  City Council

Wed.  9/8  5 p.m.  Land Bank Commission

Wed.  9/8  6 p.m.  Police Citizen Review Subcommittee

Wed.  9/8  6 p.m.  Charter Commission Governance Commission

Thur.  9/9  4 p.m.  City Manager’s Working Waterfront Group

Thur.  9/9  5 p.m.  Finance Committee

Mon.  9/13  5 p.m.  City Council Workshop

Tues.  9/14  4:30 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop

Tues.  9/14  5:30 p.m.  Health and Human Services & Public Safety Committee

Tues.  9/14  6 p.m.  Charter Commission Procedures Committee

Tues.  9/14  7 p.m.  Planning Board Public Hearing

Wed.  9/15  4 p.m.  Public Art Committee  City Hall

Wed.  9/15  5 p.m.  Historic Preservation Board

Wed.  9/15  5:30 p.m.  Sustainability and Transportation Committee

Wed.  9/15  6 p.m.  Charter Commission Education Committee

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

