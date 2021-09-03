Book Sale

On Sept 10-12 the Friends of Scarborough Library will hold a book sale at the Scarborough Downs Grandstand, entrance from Payne Road, on Friday from 4-6 (members only), and the general public on Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sunday noon to 2 p.m. People are asked to wear a mask and bring their own bags. Cash and checks will be accepted, no credit cards.

Kids Fishing Derby,

The Scarborough Kiwanis Club will hold the 34th annual Kids Fishing Derby at Bayleys Camping Resort, Scarborough, on Saturday, Sep. 11 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The event is free for children ages 4-15. Adults are encouraged to bring non-perishable food to donate to the Scarborough Food Pantry.

Live bait only. Worms will be available for purchase.

Prizes will be awarded for largest trout and bass caught in three age categories. Free T-shirts for the children, while supplies last, plus drawings for other prizes.

For more information, contact the club [email protected], or visit our website at www.scarboroughkiwanis.org.

Annual Yard Sale at Blue Point Congregational Church

A yard sale will be held at Blue Point Congregational Church on Saturday, Sept. 18, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

236 Pine Point Road, Scarborough.

There will be books, toys, sporting, furniture, house wares, clothing, games, puzzles, and more. as well as baked goods and a barbecue luncheon. The church is follow all CDC recommendations — masks are required.

Bean supper

the Drive Up and Take Home Bean Hole Bean Supper will be held at the Blue Point Congregational Church on 236 Pine Point Road, Scarborough, on Saturday, Sept. 25 with pick up between 3:30 and 5 p.m.

To order, complete an online order form at www.bluepointchurch.org, or call 883-6540 and leave a message with your name, phone number and what you would like to order. Orders must be placed by Sept. 22.

Hospice of Southern Maine to host virtual Twilight in the Park community remembrance event on Sept. 25

Hospice of Southern Maine will offer its annual community memorial event, Twilight in the Park, in virtual format on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. Regardless of whether a loved one died in hospice care, all members of the public are invited to “attend” the upcoming Twilight in the Park luminaria event virtually from the comfort of home. This annual event has long been a way for attendees to honor their loved ones in the company of others doing the same, resulting in a moving scene of thousands of luminarias glowing at dusk. This year, luminarias will be mailed out to homes, where recipients can light them with their families, or invite neighbors to join in from their own driveways, and tune in to the live, online event for a community connection so important to grief and healing. Luminarias may be ordered online by Friday, Sept. 10 and more details about the event can be found online at https://www.hospiceofsouthernmaine.org/ Click on the events tab.

