NORMAN, Okla. — Spencer Rattler passed for 304 yards, and No. 2 Oklahoma beat Tulane 40-35 on Saturday in a game that was relocated from New Orleans because of Hurricane Ida.

Oklahoma led by five in the fourth quarter and Tulane had possession, but quarterback Michael Pratt ran for 12 yards on a fourth-and-13 play. Tulane turned the ball over on downs, and Oklahoma ran out the clock.

Oklahoma’s Gabe Brkic tied an FBS record with three field goals of 50 or more yards, and Marvin Mims had five catches for 117 yards for the Sooners (1-0).

Pratt passed for 296 yards and three touchdowns for the Green Wave (0-1). He also ran for another score.

Oklahoma had the Green Wave painted on the 25-yard lines, and Sooners fans cheered when Tulane’s players ran onto the field before the game.

Tulane opened the scoring on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Pratt to Cameron Carroll. The Green Wave went up 14-7 in the first quarter on a 15-yard touchdown run by Jaetavian Toles.

Oklahoma scored the next 30 points and took a 37-14 lead into the break.

(11) OREGON 31, FRESNO STATE 24: Anthony Brown scored on a 30-yard quarterback keeper with 2:57 left and the Ducks overcame a wobbly season opener with a the Bulldogs in Eugene, Oregon.

Oregon jumped to a 21-6 lead, but Fresno State scored two unanswered touchdowns to tie the game midway through the third quarter, then took the lead early in the fourth on Abraham Montano’s field goal.

A fumble recovery gave Oregon the ball at the Fresno State 32, but the Ducks settled for Camden Lewis’ 25-yard field goal to tie it before Brown’s go-ahead touchdown.

Brown threw for 172 yards and a touchdown while running for 62 yards and the game-winner. It was Oregon’s 17th straight home-opening victory.

(19) PENN STATE 16, (12) WISCONSIN 12: Jaquan Brister and Ji’Ayir Brown intercepted Graham Mertz deep in Penn State territory in the final 2 1/2 minutes to preserve the 19th-ranked Nittany Lions’ victory over the Badgers in a season opener in Madison, Wisconsin.

Wisconsin had its string of 25 consecutive victories in home openers snapped because of its red-zone failures. The Badgers dominated time of possession but had four scoreless trips inside Penn State’s 25-yard line, including three inside the 10.

The Badgers had first-and-goal at the 1 in the closing minutes on a drive that included a targeting penalty on Ellis Brooks that knocked Penn State’s top tackler out of the game.

Then things went awry.

Mertz lost the ball on an apparent handoff attempt on first down, though Wisconsin’s Isaac Guerendo recovered the fumble at the 4. Guerendo lost a yard on second down, then Joey Porter Jr. broke up a pass to Jack Dunn.

On fourth down, Mertz attempted a pass across the middle to tight end Jake Ferguson, but Brisker picked it off and delivered a 41-yard return with 2:16 remaining.

Wisconsin got the ball back on its own 18 with 1:11 left and got all the way to the Penn State 25 with 26 seconds remaining, thanks in part to a personal foul on Arnold Ebiketie. But after an intentional grounding call pushed Wisconsin back to the 32, Brown intercepted a Mertz pass on the game’s final play.

BOSTON COLLEGE 51, COLGATE 0: Phil Jurkovec threw for three touchdowns and 303 yards in a little over three quarters, leading host Boston College to a victory over Colgate in the season opener for both schools.

Jurkovec, a 6-foot-5 redshirt junior who transferred from Notre Dame before last season, completed 16 of 24 passes with no interceptions. Last season, he threw for 2,558 yards, the most ever by a BC quarterback in his first 10 games.

After a sloppy first quarter, the Eagles took charge by scoring on their final three possessions of the second, taking a 27-0 edge into halftime.

VILLANOVA 47, LEHIGH 3: Daniel Smith threw for three touchdowns and Justin Covington ran for 156 yards and a pair of scores and Villanova beat Lehigh 47-3 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania in the season opener for both teams.

Former Lehigh receiver Dez Boykin caught three passes — two for touchdowns — and collected 90 yards receiving in his return.

After a pair of first quarter field goals, the Wildcats established control of the line of scrimmage when Covington ran it in from 13 yards out to end a seven-play, 61-yard drive early in the second quarter. Covington followed that effort with a 51-yard scoring run to cap a six-play, 89-yard drive with 3:57 left before halftime. He finished with 18 carries and averaged 8.7 yards per tote.

Smith threw touchdown passes of 15 and 61 yards to Boykin in a 24-point third quarter. The Wildcats outgained Lehigh 506-139 in total yards.

Cross Wilkinson threw for 134 yards for the Mountain Hawks and was intercepted three times.

WOFFORD 24, ELON 22: Walker Gliarmis booted a 26-yard field goal with 10:15 remaining and Wofford held off Elon the rest of the way, eking out a 24-22 season-opening win in Elon, North Carolina.

After Elon gained a final possession with a strip fumble at the goal line at just over a minute remaining, a Skyler Davis field goal try from 46 yards went wide with eight seconds left, sealing the Wofford win.

NOTES

MISSISSIPPI: Coach Lane Kiffin will miss the opener against Louisville with a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

Kiffin announced the positive test on Saturday, two days ahead of the Rebels’ opener in Atlanta.

Kiffin, his staff and his players are all fully vaccinated. He said no other members of the team are expected to miss the game because of COVID-19.

“I am grateful to be vaccinated and experiencing only mild symptoms,” Kiffin said in a statement released on Twitter. “So much so, I debated over being tested, but I’m relieved that I did.

“I’m proud of our program’s commitment to vaccination and as a result there are currently no other cases to report or team members expected to miss the game. We will continue to monitor our team closely and take responsible measures if any symptoms arise.”

