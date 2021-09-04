To all the anti-vaccine and anti-mask people out there, who feel it is their “right” not to get the vaccine or wear a mask, I can only say it is not your right to spread infection.

You have no idea who you are coming in contact with every day. There are people who are immune-suppressed for many reasons and children under 12 years of age, who are not yet eligible for the vaccine.

We all have a responsibility to keep each other safe and healthy. Stop being so ignorant and selfish. Get the vaccine and wear a mask.

Ann Joyce Pelosi
Westbrook

letter to the editor

