To all the anti-vaccine and anti-mask people out there, who feel it is their “right” not to get the vaccine or wear a mask, I can only say it is not your right to spread infection.
You have no idea who you are coming in contact with every day. There are people who are immune-suppressed for many reasons and children under 12 years of age, who are not yet eligible for the vaccine.
We all have a responsibility to keep each other safe and healthy. Stop being so ignorant and selfish. Get the vaccine and wear a mask.
Ann Joyce Pelosi
Westbrook
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: South Portland considers anti-dog, anti-neighbor policy
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Blue Angels send mixed message
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Get the vaccine and wear a mask!
-
Obituaries
Obituary: James J. "Ringo" Rivers
-
Forecaster Sports
Big plays spark Scarborough past SP in football opener
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.