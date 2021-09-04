NEW YORK — Aroldis Chapman gave up Pedro Severino’s tiebreaking sacrifice fly with the bases loaded in the ninth inning and the New York Yankees lost to Baltimore 4-3 Saturday after the last-place Orioles took a no-hitter into the seventh.

Joey Gallo’s two-run homer in the eighth tied it at 3, and Manager Aaron Boone went to his All-Star closer with the save taken out of play.

Ryan Mountcastle struck out against Chapman (5-4) leading off but reached via wild pitch. Austin Hays singled and Trey Mancini walked to load the bases, and Chapman struck out Ramón Urías before Severino’s fly to deep left field easily scored Mountcastle from third.

Pinch-hitter Gleyber Torres ended Baltimore’s unexpected no-hit bid with an RBI infield single with one out in the seventh that bounced off second baseman Jahmai Jones’ glove.

Gallo snapped an 0-for-17 skid with a low line drive off right-hander Jorge López with no outs that cleared the wall in right. His 31st homer scored DJ LeMahieu, who led off the inning with New York’s second hit, a 58 mph tapper that hugged the third-base line.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

METS 11, NATIONALS 9: Francisco Lindor hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning and New York, after blowing a nine-run lead, extended its winning streak to six by beating Washington to open a split doubleheader in Washington.

Ahead 9-0 in the fourth, the Mets saw the Nationals force extra innings on Andrew Stevenson’s two-out, two-run homer in the seventh that made it 9-all.

Mets reliever Trevor May (7-2) escaped a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the eighth. Lindor then led off the ninth with his 12th homer, connecting against closer Kyle Finnegan (4-6) to also score the automatic runner from second.

Heath Hembree pitched the ninth to record his ninth save. Washington lost its seventh in a row.

