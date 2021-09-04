SOUTH PORTLAND — Julia Kratzer and Olivia Bradford scored in a span of 1:17 late in the second half and Cheverus opened its girls’ soccer season Saturday with a 2-0 victory over South Portland.

Kratzer broke the scoreless deadlock with 7:31 remaining.

Emily Bontatibus made three saves for the shutout. South Portland’s Elise Connor stopped 14 shots.

FIELD HOCKEY

BIDDEFORD 9, SANFORD 0: Cece Keller scored four goals and set up another as the Tigers (1-0) defeated the Spartans (1-1) in Biddeford.

Jill McSorley added two goals and two assists, and Jayme Walton got a goal and assist.

Hailey Bedard and Hannah Sonne-Loranger also scored.

Sanford’s Sadie Sweetser made 12 saves.

SCARBOROUGH 8, PORTLAND/DEERING 0: Lili Stone and Anjali Bhatnagar each scored twice as the Red Storm (2-0) beat the Bulldogs (0-2) in Portland.

Scarborough also got goals from Daisy Stone, Lillian Finley, Emma Lally and Nadia Grinyuk.

Portland/Deering goalie Ella Burdin made 33 saves.

VOLLEYBALL

SOUTH PORTLAND 3, CHEVERUS/GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 0: Pearl Friedland-Farley recorded six kills and Ruth Boles had five aces for the Red Riots in a 27-25, 25-20, 25-9 victory over the Stags in South Portland.

MARSHWOOD 3, SANFORD/NOBLE 2: The Hawks rallied after dropping the first two sets to win their season opener at Sanford, 24-26, 20-25, 25-20, 25-17, 15-4.

Sage Study led Sanford with 16 kills to go along with four blocks. Kora Eckelman finished with eight kills and six blocks, Grace Davie had 26 assists and Billi Bruno recorded six digs for Sanford.

