BASKETBALL

NBA: The Detroit Pistons acquired veteran center DeAndre Jordan in a multiplayer trade with the Brooklyn Nets.

The Pistons also received four second-round picks and cash considerations from the Nets in exchange for forward Sekou Doumbouya and center Jahlil Okafor.

The 33-year-old Jordan signed a free-agent deal with Brooklyn on July 6, 2019, part of a big summer for the Nets that also included Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving joining the team.

Jordan averaged 7.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in 57 games last season. He made 43 starts, but he had dropped out of the rotation by the end of the year.

The 6-foot-11 Jordan made his NBA debut in 2008 and spent his first 10 seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers. He also has played for Dallas and the New York Knicks, averaging 9.4 points and 10.6 rebounds over 932 career games.

WNBA: Brittney Griner scored 22 points, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Kia Nurse each added 14 and Phoenix used a big third quarter to beat the Indiana Fever 87-65 in Indianapolis for the Mercury’s eighth straight victory.

Phoenix closed the third quarter on a 18-0 run, highlighted by Sophie Cunningham’s two 3-pointers in 12 seconds, to build a 76-53 lead. Indiana was held to just nine points in the quarter, while Phoenix scored 36.

Phoenix was 1 of 11 from distance in the first half, but made 11 of 11 free throws to stay within 44-40. The Mercury made 7 of 8 3-pointers in the third to take control.

Griner made her fifth career 3-pointer, in her 13th 20-point game this season, and Brianna Turner grabbed 11 rebounds for Phoenix (17-10). Diana Taurasi was 1 for 6 from the field in 23 minutes.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Dutch driver Max Verstappen took a brilliant pole position for the Netherlands Grand Prix and sent his Orange Army of fans into raptures in Zandvoort, Netherlands.

Then a DJ pumped out loud dance music as they savored Verstappen’s performance and lapped up the seaside sunshine. They came to see him in top form and he delivered.

The Red Bull driver’s final lap was just good enough to beat Mercedes superstar Lewis Hamilton by .04 seconds and his teammate Valtteri Bottas by .034.

CYCLING

SPANISH VUELTA: Primoz Roglic has only the decisive stage’s time trial left to win his third consecutive Spanish Vuelta title after finishing the rugged 20th stage runner-up to Clement Champoussin.

Roglic leads Enric Mas by 2 1/2 minutes before Sunday’s time trial over 21 miles from Padrón to the medieval city of Santiago de Compostela, destination of the St. James Way pilgrimage trail.

Champoussin took his first professional win by claiming the 125-mile ride from Sanxenxo to Mos in 5 hours, 20-plus minutes. The French rider for AG2R blew past Roglic and three other riders who were caught off guard with less than two kilometers left on the final ascent.

RUGBY

WORLD CUP: Canada ended a 12-match winless streak against the United States by winning the first leg of their Rugby World Cup qualifying series 34-21 in St. John’s Newfoundland.

The Canadians rallied from a 14-10 halftime deficit with three successive converted tries to lead 34-14 only to concede a late third try to the Americans.

The teams meet against next Saturday in Glendale, Colorado. The aggregate winner will face Uruguay in October for a place in the 2023 World Cup in France. The loser will meet Chile to determine who progresses to a playoff.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Tunch Ilkin, a Turkish-born, two-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman with the Pittsburgh Steelers who went on to become a beloved member of the organization’s broadcast team, has died. He was 63.

The Steelers confirmed Ilkin’s passing on Saturday. Ilkin, who revealed last fall he was fighting amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease), was hospitalized recently with pneumonia.

Ilkin announced in July that he was stepping away from his radio analyst duties to focus on his treatment.

