BIDDEFORD — Tafari Wall connected with James Duren for a 62-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, then added a 1-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter Coast Guard defeated the University of New England 16-0 in a football season opener Saturday.

Wall was 19 of 30 for 262 yards, with one interception.

UNE quarterback Matthew Harkins finished 9 of 20 for 78 yards and was picked off twice. Jaymeson Maheux led the Nor’easters with 61 rushing yards on five carries.

UMASS DARTMOUTH 21, HUSSON 14: Antonio Brown scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 39-yard pass from Dante Aviles-Santos with 1:48 remaining, lifting the Corsairs over the Eagles in a season opener in Bangor.

Husson took a 14-13 lead early in the fourth quarter on a 10-yard pass from Nic Visser to Anthony Walker. But UMass Dartmouth regained the lead with a nine-play, 84-yard drive that included a fourth-down conversion.

Visser then drove Husson to the UMD 23 before throwing an interception with nine seconds remaining.

Tucker Buzzell opened the scoring for Husson with a 70-yard interception return early in the second quarter. Mike Vincent tied it with a 3-yard reception from Stephen Gacioch on the next possession, and the Corsairs went ahead in the third quarter on a 6-yard pass from Aviles-Santos to Diondre Ellis.

Visser completed 24 of 41 passes for 281 yards.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

SOUTHERN MAINE 5, HUSSON 0: Ciera Berthiaume opened the scoring with her fourth goal of the season and later added an assist as the Huskies (3-0) rolled past the Eagles (1-1) in Bangor.

Lakyn Hink, Emma Forgues, Gabrielle Martin and Katie Lynch also scored.

ST. JOSEPH’S 2, NORWICH 0: Madison Michaud scored in the first half and assisted on Alicen Burnham’s 74th-minute goal as the Monks’ (1-1, 1-0 GNAC) defeated the Cadets (0-1, 0-1) in Northfield, Vermont.

Adia Grogan and Alex Southworth each played a half in goal for St. Joseph’s.

MEN’S SOCCER

SOUTHERN MAINE 1, CURRY 0: Freshman Alan King scored 3:26 into overtime to give the Huskies (1-0-1) a win over the Colonels (0-1-1) in

Zekariya Shaib assisted on the goal. Hayes Estrella made three saves for the shutout.

THOMAS 3, UNE 1: Eric LaBrie scored a hat trick to power the Terriers (1-0) past the Nor’easters (1-1) at Biddeford.

Will Smith scored for UNE, assisted by Karl Mohr.

FIELD HOCKEY

MAINE 2, PROVIDENCE 1: Poppy Lambert scored in the second overtime to lift the Black Bears (1-3) over the Friars (2-1) in Orono.

Brooke Sulinksi put Maine ahead in the first quarter. Providence’s Niamh Gowing tied it early in the fourth.

ST. JOSEPH’S 3, SKIDMORE 2: A goal by Aimee Adams early in the fourth quarter turned out to be the difference as the Monks opened their season with a win over the Thoroughbreds (1-1) in Standish.

St. Joseph’s led 2-0 less than five minutes into the game on goals by Meghan Hill and Emma Rutledge. Adams made it 3-1, before Skidmore scored with less than a minute remaining.

UNE 1, MIT 0: Bailey Lynch converted a penalty corner on the final play of the third quarter, and Lindsay Pych made 10 saves as the Nor’easters (2-0) defeated the Engineers (1-1) in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

