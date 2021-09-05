FICTION

Hardcover

1. “The Madness of Crowds,” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

2. “Klara and the Sun,” by Kazuo Ishiguro (Knopf)

3. “The Vanishing Half,” by Brit Bennett (Riverhead)

4. “Hattie & Hudson,” by Chris Van Dusen (Candlewick)

5. “Blueberries for Sal,” by Robert McCloskey (Viking)

6. “Billy Summers,” by Stephen King (Scribner)

7. “Malibu Rising,” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)

8. “The Midnight Library,” by Matt Haig (Viking)

9. “Project Hail Mary,” by Andy Weir (Ballantine)

10. “The Little Wooden Robot and the Log Princess,” by Tom Gauld (Neal Porter)

Paperback

1. “Mexican Gothic,” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia (Del Rey)

2. “The Night Ocean,” by Paul La Farge (Penguin)

3. “Madness is Better Than Defeat,” by Ned Beauman (Vintage)

4. “Rules for Visiting,” by Jessica Francis Kane (Penguin)

5. “Hamnet,” by Maggie O’Farrell (Vintage)

6. “Self Care,” by Leigh Stein (Penguin)

7. “French Exit,” by Patrick DeWitt (Ecco)

8. “Sisters,” by Daisy Johnson (Riverhead)

9. “Dune,” by Frank Herbert (Ace)

10. “Such a Fun Age,” by Kiley Reid (Putnam)

NONFICTION

Hardcover

1. “Hero of Two Worlds,” by Mike Duncan (PublicAffairs)

2. “Downeast,” by Gigi Georges (Harper)

3. “Every Minute is a Day,” by Robert Meyer, MD & Dan Koeppel (Crown)

4. “The Maine House,” by Maura McEvoy & Basha Burwell (Vendome)

5. “Mill Town,” by Kerri Arsenault (St. Martin’s)

6. “All In,” by Billie Jean King (Knopf)

7. “This Is Your Mind on Plants,” by Michael Pollan (Penguin)

8. “Last Best Hope,” by George Packer (Farrar, Straus & Giroux)

9. “Somebody’s Daughter,” by Ashley C. Ford (Flatiron)

10. “The Bomber Mafia,” by Malcom Gladwell (Little Brown)

Paperback

1. “The Maine Atlas & Gazetteer” (Delorme)

2. “Owls of the Eastern Ice,” by Jonathan C. Slaght (Picador)

3. “Walking Through History,” by Paul J. Ledman (Next Steps)

4. “Minor Feelings,” by Cathy Park Hong (One World)

5. “The Body Keeps the Score,” by Bessel Van Der Kolk (Penguin)

6. “Spineless,” by Juli Berwald (Riverhead)

7. “The Big Oyster,” by Mark Kurlansky (Random House)

8. “All We Can Save,” edited by Ayana Elizabeth Johnson & Katharine K. Wilkinson (One World)

9. “Several Short Sentences about Writing,” by Verlyn Klinkenborg (Vintage)

10. “Grasp,” by Sanjay Sarma (Anchor)

— Longfellow Books, Portland

