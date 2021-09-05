(Ed. Note: For the complete Cheverus-Yarmouth football, Cheverus-South Portland boys’ soccer and Cheverus-Marshwood field hockey game stories, see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/)

Fall sports are back in abundance and all is right with the sports world again.

Last week, city athletes began play in football, soccer, field hockey, volleyball, cross country and golf and early results have been encouraging.

Here’s a look at what you might have missed:

Football

After a year’s hiatus, high school football is back and it was a triumphant return for both Portland and Cheverus.

Last Thursday, the Bulldogs traveled to preseason favorite Kennebunk and sprung a 30-18 upset. A long pass from quarterback Grant Crosby to Aidan DiMillo set up a 3-yard touchdown run by Kennedy Charles for a quick 6-0 lead.

“Over two years, like 22 months of not playing tackle football, we made some adjustments because our team was very young then,” Charles said. “People grew up, of course. The big post by Aidan DiMillo, I think that gave us the edge right off the bat, helped us to get energized.”

The Rams answered to tie it, then drove again, but Portland’s defense held and Brandon Boyle, a transfer from Deering, scored 1-yard run to put the Bulldogs to stay. Boyle (22 carries, 138 yards) then caught a 10-yard TD pass from Crosby (8-of-13, 120 yards) for an 18-6 halftime advantage. After Kennebunk crept back within six, Reegan Buck scored on a 13-yard run, then Charles put it away with a 6-yard scamper.

“I don’t think we had a sense of what really our identity was,” said Portland coach Jason McLeod. “I think we’re good enough where if we can just limit the self-inflicted mistakes, we can do good things each week.”

The Bulldogs look to improve to 2-0 when they play their home opener Friday versus Deering (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story).

Saturday, Cheverus made its eight-man football debut, at home against Yarmouth, and enjoyed a 54-8 victory. The Stags, who rushed for 421 yards, went ahead to stay on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Richie Tremble to Brett Bogosian on the game’s first drive. Matt Fogg added the two-point conversion rush to make it 8-0. After Cheverus’ defense held deep in its territory and got the ball back, Marshall Fowler took off on an 85-yard TD run for a 14-0 advantage after one quarter. The Stags broke it open in the second period, as Fogg scored on a 72-yard scamper, Fowler had a 14-yard touchdown run and Rilan Smith broke free for a 48-yard run. Fowler added two-point conversions after each score to make it 38-0 at the break. In the third quarter, Fowler scored on a 36-yard run and added the two-point rush and in the fourth period, after the Cippers got on the board, Joe Osei capped the scoring with a 59-yard touchdown rush and a two-point conversion rush.

“It’s so awesome to be back,” said Fowler., who ran for 192 yards “We had seven-on-seven last year, but it’s just not the same as real tackle football.”

“It’s rejuvenating to be back,” said Stags coach Mike Vance. “I think it went well. Almost everything we do transfers from 11-man football to eight-man. It’s just blocking and tackling and obviously we did some good things today.”

Cheverus was supposed to play at Maranacook Friday, but that game was cancelled. As a result, the Stags won’t be back in action until Sept. 18 at home versus Lake Region.

I think we have a shot at going very far this year,” Fowler said. “We have to work on immaturity and clean some stuff up.”

“We have opportunities to get better,” Vance said. “It’s frustrating not to play next week, but it is what is.”

Deering, meanwhile, did some good things in its opener, at home versus Biddeford in John Hardy’s coaching debut, but lost, 36-14.

After falling behind early, 7-0, the Rams took the lead behind a 54-yard scoring pass from quarterback Wally Tibbetts to Charlie Benider and Tibbetts’ two-point conversion. Tibbetts (11-of-28, 175 yards, two TDs) then found tight end Dempsey Brady for a 24-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 14-7, but the Tigers scored the game’s final 29 points.

“There were some who came over from soccer who had never played the game and they were on the field making plays,” Hardy said. “I’ve said this for a long time. This school is full of athletes, it’s just about finding the right ones that want to be football players.”

Deering is at Portland Friday.

Boys’ soccer

Portland’s boys’ soccer team earned a confidence-building victory to start its season, as it edged visiting Gorham, one of the preseason favorites, 1-0, on a goal from Ben Horrisberger. After welcoming Cheverus Wednesday, the Bulldogs are at Windham Saturday and play host to Biddeford Tuesday of next week.

Cheverus started at home versus South Portland and lost, 2-0, giving up one goal in each half. New goalkeeper Wyatt Roy made 11 saves, including a diving stop on a penalty kick, but the Stags couldn’t generate any offense.

“South Portland is good,” Cheverus coach Bill LeBlanc said. “They have some good players and they took advantage of a couple of our mental errors. Their two best players outperformed our two best players.”

The Stags look to get in the win column Wednesday at Portland, then they travel to Marshwood Friday before coming home Monday to meet Massabesic.

“We had a really good summer and scored a lot of goals and thought we were all that, but we came out here and saw it’s not going to be easy,” LeBlanc said. “We want to be good October 1st. It’s a process for us. We need to get better defensively and come together as a group.”

Deering fell, 2-0, at Scarborough in its first game last week. The Rams are at Noble Wednesday, welcome Kennebunk Saturday and play host to Marshwood Tuesday of next week.

Waynflete, the two-time reigning Class C champion, opens its season Wednesday at reigning Class D South champion and longtime rival North Yarmouth Academy (see pressherald.com/forecaster-sports/ for game story). The Flyers host Traip Academy Friday, visit St. Dom’s Saturday and go to Sacopee Valley Tuesday of next week.

Girls’ soccer

Cheverus’ girls’ soccer team got off to a strong start last week with a 2-0 win at South Portland, as Julia Kratzer and Olivia Bradford scored the goals. The Stags hosted Portland Tuesday, welcome Marshwood Thursday and travel to Massabesic Tuesday of next week.

Portland started by losing, 6-0, to Gorham. Goalkeeper Vanessa Connolly stopped 10 saves. The Bulldogs were at Cheverus Tuesday, welcome Windham Thursday and play at Biddeford Tuesday of next week.

Deering opened with an 8-1 home loss to Scarborough last week. The Rams hosted Noble Tuesday, go to Kennebunk Thursday and visit Marshwood Tuesday of next week.

Waynflete begins its season Wednesday at home against NYA. The Flyers go to Traip Academy Friday, visit St. Dom’s Saturday and welcome Sacopee Valley Tuesday of next week.

Field hockey

Cheverus’ field hockey team got off to a rousing start last Wednesday with an 8-0 home win over Marshwood. Freshman Lucy Johnson scored three goals, all in the first half, and Lily Johnson added a pair of goals.

“I think we started really well,” Lucy Johnson said. “We started off really fast and had the advantage in the first couple minutes. It was very important to start fast. If you start slower, you don’t have confidence. I was very surprised to score, but it was very exciting.”

“We have great leadership with our upperclassmen,” said Stags coach Theresa Hendrix. “The girls are just clicking. They’ve set high expectations for themselves. It’s so exciting. Today really made me feel like we’re back.”

Cheverus hosts two-time reigning regional champion Biddeford Wednesday, then visits Sanford Friday.

“I think Southern Maine this year, every game will be really important,” Hendrix said. “We’ll turn our attention to Biddeford. They’re always tough. We’re continuing to get the girls working together to use the whole field and communicate with each other.”

The Portland/Deering co-op squad started with losses at Sanford (3-0) and at home to Scarborough (8-0). Goalie Ella Burdin made 33 saves against the Red Storm. Portland/Deering visits Bonny Eagle Wednesday, hosts Kennebunk Saturday and goes to Westbrook Monday.

Volleyball

Cheverus’ volleyball team started with a straight set (25-27. 17-25, 9-25) loss at South Portland Saturday. After hosting two-time reigning Class A champion Falmouth Wednesday, the Stags go to Scarborough Friday, then welcome Sanford Tuesday of next week.

Deering began with a 3-0 loss to Thornton Academy Saturday. The Rams welcomed Westbrook Tuesday, visit Biddeford Thursday and play host to Portland Monday.

Portland opened at home versus Biddeford Tuesday. The Bulldogs are at Deering Monday.

Cross country

Deering hosted Portland, Sanford and Scarborough for a season-opening cross country meet last week. In the boys’ race, the Bulldogs were first and the Rams placed third. Portland was led by George Theall, who placed third individually, completing the 5-kilometer course in 17 minutes, 43 seconds. Deering’s top runner was Deven Abrams (eighth, 18:42).

In the girls’ competition, Portland finished first, as Alyssa Sigfridson was second individually in 20:52. Deering didn’t score as a team, but Megan Cunningham was the top individual in 20:27.

Cheverus joined Biddeford and Massabesic at Noble. The Stags won the girls’ race, as Annabelle Brooks was the top individual in 20:40.6. The boys’ team came in third. Ryan Flaherty was seventh individually in 20:08.

Golf

Cheverus’ golf team began by defeating city rivals Deering (13-0) and Portland (9-4). Anthony Cloutier had the low score against the Rams, shooting a 40 over nine holes. In the win over the Bulldogs, Will Haley and Colin Hines each shot a 41. The Stags face Scarborough Wednesday and meet Falmouth Thursday.

Portland fell to 0-2 with losses to Scarborough (10.5-2.5) and Cheverus. The Bulldogs looked to get in the win column versus South Portland Tuesday.

Deering lost to Cheverus in its first match and faced Falmouth Tuesday.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.

