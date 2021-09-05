Labor Day is a good news-bad news situation. The good news is that it will be fairly nice, especially compared to the other holiday weekends this summer. The bad news is that there is still a threat for some storms in the afternoon.

The official forecast for Labor Day Monday shows temperatures sitting in the mid to upper 70s with just a chance of some afternoon storms.

This is much, much better than the other holidays this year. Memorial Day was in the 50s with rain. July 4th was stuck in the low 60s with showers. Not ideal weather to fire up the grill and spend time outside.

There will be some storms that fire up on Labor Day, especially across northern sections of Maine.

Western Maine will see storms after 3 p.m. They move east and cross around 5 p.m.

Some of these storms could be strong and drop some hail. Have a plan in place if a storm pops near you.

This is especially true if you’re going to head upta camp to enjoy the holiday…or if you’re already there.

High pressure returns on Tuesday, and with it, blue skies and sunshine.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s with pretty low humidity.

Another system approaches on Wednesday.

Clouds will thicken through the day, especially in the afternoon. A few stray storms are possible in the evening, but most of the rain holds off until after sunset.

Given the timing of this front, some showers will be possible on Thursday, too.

Friday and the weekend are trending to be quite nice.

The only thing to watch here is possible surf impacts from Larry. Timing here would be at the end of the week and into the weekend.

Some beach erosion and strong rip currents will be possible as the storm moves east.

Thankfully, it looks to be a fish storm, so I don’t think there will be any bad impacts anywhere.

Have a safe Labor Day.

For more forecast info, follow me on Twitter, @MikeSliferWX.

