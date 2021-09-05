I purchase your paper every Sunday so I can stay abreast of the goings on in southern Maine, or what we like to call northern Massachusetts.
Starting with Bill Nemitz’s column (“COVID-19 is highly contagious. So is stupidity,” Aug. 22, 2021), I found his big lie already in the third paragraph: According to today’s CDC data, Israel, a country that has been 85 percent fully vaccinated, has – as of this moment – a COVID-19 case rate of 11,702 people per 100,000. The U.S. rate is – at this moment – 11,313 people per 100,000, with a vaccination rate of 55 to 60 percent.
It seems the vaccine is useless and herd immunity does not exist.
Nemitz should have enough intelligence to access this data but instead of doing his research he decided to slander the people that decided not to take advantage of a vaccine that does not seem to work as shown by the Israel data and whose side effects have not been thoroughly investigated.
Maybe his editor should insist that he take a course in online searching before he writes lying, slanderous drivel.
Peter Petersen
Swanville
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Maine Gardener
Maine Gardener: Hosta pushing out its neighbors? Iris ailing?
-
Arts & Entertainment
Writers for ‘Rugrats’ reboot have roots in Windham
-
Maine Gardener
Grow: Winter squash
-
Arts & Entertainment
Best-Sellers: ‘The Madness of Crowds,’ ‘Hero of Two Worlds’
-
Arts & Entertainment
Art review: Juxtaposing the works of Joseph A. Fiore and friends
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.