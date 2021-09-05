I purchase your paper every Sunday so I can stay abreast of the goings on in southern Maine, or what we like to call northern Massachusetts.

Starting with Bill Nemitz’s column (“COVID-19 is highly contagious. So is stupidity,” Aug. 22, 2021), I found his big lie already in the third paragraph: According to today’s CDC data, Israel, a country that has been 85 percent fully vaccinated, has – as of this moment – a COVID-19 case rate of 11,702 people per 100,000. The U.S. rate is – at this moment – 11,313 people per 100,000, with a vaccination rate of 55 to 60 percent.

It seems the vaccine is useless and herd immunity does not exist.

Nemitz should have enough intelligence to access this data but instead of doing his research he decided to slander the people that decided not to take advantage of a vaccine that does not seem to work as shown by the Israel data and whose side effects have not been thoroughly investigated.

Maybe his editor should insist that he take a course in online searching before he writes lying, slanderous drivel.

Peter Petersen

Swanville

