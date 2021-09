RAYMOND – Memorial visitation to celebrate Wayne A. “The Bull” Bullerwell, 63, of Raymond who died on Apr. 27, 2020 will be from 9 – 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at the Hall Funeral Home, 165 Quaker Ridge Road in Casco with a service to immediately follow. http://www.hallfuneralhome.net.

