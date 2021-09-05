EAST HARTFORD, Conn. – Ann Burke Murphy, 82, of East Hartford, Conn. passed away peacefully on August 18, 2021 surrounded by her family after fighting like the true champion she always was. She was born in Portland, Maine on Dec.7, 1938 to James Hudner Burke and Mary Monahan Burke, the first of six children.

Ann graduated from Portland High School in 1956 and from the University of Maine Orono in 1960 as the Salutatorian with Phi Beta Kappa honors and a Bachelor of Arts in Mathematics. She married her childhood sweetheart, Jack Murphy, and moved to East Hartford to work as a computer programmer for United Aircraft.

Ann was always involved in sports. She petitioned to be a pitcher on the boy’s Little League baseball team, however Williamsport officials would not allow it. A girl ahead of her time! She taught herself how to play tennis beginning in 1964 and began playing competitive tournaments, losing to Billie Jean King in 1968. She taught tennis at Martin Park for the town of East Hartford, and worked as the head tennis pro at the Farmington Farms Racquet Club. Her competitive nature drove her to become the #1 ranked player at New England and National levels in many categories over the years. She and her daughter Kim won two Mother/Daughter national grass court championships. She participated in regional tennis team events, representing New England in the Addie Cup and the Friendship Cup competitions. She made so many friends through tennis.

She retired from the Phoenix Mutual Life Insurance Company, where she worked as a systems analyst for over 15 years. In retirement, she indulged her passion for UConn Basketball, attending most home games and even making it to 10 Final Four tournaments with her Lady Husky friends.

Ann is survived by her daughters and their husbands, Kim and Bob Francis of Glastonbury, and Sue and Vinny Farrell of West Hartford; grandchildren, Nikki and Brett Francis, Michael and Maureen Farrell; and siblings, Jane DiMillo of Falmouth, James H. Burke Jr. of Naples, Fla., and Richard Burke of East Hartford. She was predeceased by her brother Paul and her sister Rosemary (aka Carli).

Ann touched many lives and will be remembered fondly for her sense of humor and wit. She was a wonderful mother, Nana, coach, and friend.

There will be a private church ceremony for her family. A celebration of life for family and friends is being planned for the near future. She will be buried with her Burke relatives at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.

In lieu of flowers,

please donate to:

American Cancer Society

https://www.cancer.org/

