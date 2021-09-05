PORTLAND – Les passed away unexpectedly on August 8, 2021. Les was predeceased by his parents Arthur and Goldie Seserman of Boston, Mass.Les was born Oct. 19 1946. Boston is where Les spent most of his life. Before retiring early from Houghton Mifflin, where Les worked in human resources he worked at Boston University. After retirement Les moved from Boston to Portland, Maine where he made many new friends and was able to be closer to his godchildren whom he doted on. Les enjoyed a variety of activities throughout his life including fine dining, scuba diving, camping, BBQ’s, hanging out with his cats and keeping regular cocktail hours. He leaves behind his friends at Blackstones, cousins, and the Pichette family he became a part of during the last 30 years of his life including: Joe, Nancy, Jason, Amy, Carol, Edward, Ella, Darci and of course his godchildren, Joseph, Jason Jr and Adara of whom he was so proud. He will be forever missed. A Celebration of Life will take place at Blackstones. For additional information please call 207-831-7663.

