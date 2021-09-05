PORTLAND – Sister Dorothy Sullivan, R.S.M., (M. Vincent Ferrer), died peacefully at The Cedars Nursing and Rehab Center, Portland, on Sept. 11, 2020. Born in Portland, July 6, 1935, Sister Dorothy was the daughter of Francis T. Sullivan and Beulah I. (Kelley) Sullivan.

As a parochial school educator, Sister Dorothy was named one of 25 charter members of the new Quarter-Century Club of Outstanding Educators by TODAY’S CATHOLIC TEACHER in 1992. The citation read in part, “. . . . Sr. Sullivan made St. Mary’s School, of which she is principal, a model for learners- academically, spiritually and personally.” The words of her motto, “To put on Christ” was evident in the various schools she ministered in. “I think school should be fun,” was Sr. Dorothy’s philosophy together with strong academics and an orderly atmosphere.

A Memorial Mass celebrating Sister Dorothy’s life will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 10 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress St., Portland. To view Sister Dorothy’s full obituary and memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

