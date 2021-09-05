A doubleheader scheduled Sunday between the Portland Sea Dogs and New Hampshire Fisher Cats and three upcoming games against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies have been canceled because of COVID-19 issues among the Fisher Cats and Rumble Ponies.

The Sea Dogs initially announced the cancellation of Sunday’s doubleheader, then announced Sunday night that a doubleheader against Binghamton on Tuesday and a single game on Wednesday have also been called off.

Binghamton’s entire six-game series this past week against Richmond was canceled because of COVID-19.

Other minor league baseball teams have been struggling with COVID-19 issues this season, a year after the entire minor league season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This weekend, the Class A Spokane (Washington) Indians canceled two games “due to COVID-19 concerns” involving the team. In late July and early August, at least four games involving the Class A Clearwater (Florida) Threshers were canceled after a COVID-19 outbreak at the team’s training complex in Fort Myers, Florida.

The cancellations leave the Sea Dogs with 10 games remaining. They’re 1 1/2 games behind Somerset and one game behind Bowie in a three-way race for the second playoff spot in Double-A Northeast.

Portland is now scheduled to begin its final homestand on Thursday against Binghamton.

