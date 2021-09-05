BASEBALL

The Portland Sea Dogs doubleheader against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats scheduled for Sunday was canceled due to COVID-19 issues.

“Today’s games have been canceled to allow for additional testing and contract tracing of members of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats organization,” the release from the Sea Dogs said. “We are adhering to minor league baseball’s health and safety protocols and will practice caution as we follow the guidance of experts.”

The Sea Dogs played four games at New Hampshire from Thursday to Saturday, winning all four. They are scheduled to return to action on Tuesday for their final homestand of the season, against Binghamton.

FOOTBALL

NFL: A lingering COVID-19 issue with the Dallas Cowboys is likely to keep one of their best players out of the opener at Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay.

Four-time All-Pro right guard Zack Martin is among the latest Dallas players to test positive. Asked if he would miss Thursday’s matchup with seven-time champion quarterback Tom Brady, Coach Mike McCarthy said, “I would say so, yes.”

Four other potential starters were in the health and safety protocols late in the preseason but have since returned: receiver CeeDee Lamb, left guard Connor Williams, safety Damontae Kazee and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins.

Backup tackle Brandon Knight was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list along with Martin. Receiver Noah Brown was already on it.

CYCLING

SPANISH VUELTA: Primoz Roglic sealed his third straight Spanish Vuelta title after adding to his already comfortable lead by winning the final stage’s time trial on Sunday.

Roglic increased his advantage over runner-up Enric Mas during the 21 miles from Padrón to Santiago de Compostela to 4 minutes, 42 seconds.

It was the fourth stage win for the Jumbo-Visma leader at this edition of the Vuelta, including the first time trial on the opening stage. He took over the red jersey for good with a stellar performance in the high mountains over the final week.

Roglic added to his Vuelta titles in 2019 and 2020 less than six weeks after claiming gold for Slovenia in the time trial at the Tokyo Olympics.

SOCCER

WORLD CUP QUALIFYING: Four of Argentina’s players from the English Premier League were ordered to quarantine by Brazil’s health agency ahead of the World Cup qualifier between the South American rivals later Sunday.

The four players were still seen getting on the Argentina team bus ahead of the game.

Brazil’s health agency had also instructed the four players to return to the “country of origin” without giving more details.

Aston Villa players Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia, and Tottenham duo Giovanni Lo Celso and Cristian Romero, came to play for Argentina despite the Premier League not wanting players to be released for international duty due to the need to quarantine for 10 days in a hotel on their return.

• Guinea’s World Cup qualifier against Morocco has been postponed after a Guinean army colonel seized control of state television and said the government had been dissolved.

The West African nation was due to host Morocco in the capital of Conakry on Monday. No new date has been set for the fixture.

The Confederation of African Football said the postponement was “to ensure the safety and security of all players and to protect all match officials.”

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Max Verstappen thrilled his home crowd by winning the Netherlands Grand Prix in style to reclaim the Formula One championship lead from Lewis Hamilton.

The Red Bull driver’s leading seventh win of the season and 17th of his career moved him three points ahead of the defending champion, who finished second but softened the blow with a bonus point for fastest lap.

Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas was third.

