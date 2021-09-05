Several towns are wrapping up their agricultural fairs this holiday weekend.
The Blue Hill Fair, the Harmony Free Fair and Windsor Fair are all concluding on Labor Day.
But the season isn’t over after kids return to school.
Several biggies including the Common Ground Fair, Oxford Fair and Cumberland Fair will be held in coming weeks.
The season ends with the Fryeburg Fair, which starts on Oct. 3.
