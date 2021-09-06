Kennebunk Savings announced the promotion of Senior Commercial Credit Officer Lex Meagher to executive vice president. Meagher joined the bank in 2011 after receiving his law degree from the University of New Hampshire School of Law and clerking for the Maine Superior Court and Supreme Court.

According to a Sept. 1 news release, the culture at Kennebunk Savings made an immediate and strong impression on Meagher.

“Working with a team of genuine and helpful people committed to each other and their community — what else would you want?” Meagher said in the release.

In 2019, Meagher moved from his role as a legal adviser as general counsel to a role as a decision maker as senior commercial credit officer.

“Lex has a thoughtful, attentive, and personable approach that people immediately respond to – both customers and fellow employees,” said Bradford C. Paige, president and CEO, in an email. “He has been an asset to this company for a long time, and I am pleased to have him join the executive management team.”

The ability to assist members of the local business community in his current role is very meaningful to Meagher.

“As the senior commercial credit officer, I work to shape the direction and operation of commercial lending – which unlocks so many opportunities for people in the business community,” Meagher said. “I can so clearly see the tangible benefit of our day-to-day work.”

