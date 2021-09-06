Twisted Maple

7:30 p.m. Friday. Camden Opera House, 29 Elm St., Camden, $10. camdenoperahouse.com

Oren Robinson is a music teacher, singer and guitarist. His partner is April Reed-Cox, who has a master’s degree in music performance and has been playing cello for more than 25 years. She also plays baritone ukulele and tenor banjo. Together they perform as string band Twisted Maple and you can see them play folk tunes live in Camden. If you can’t make it there in person, head to the Camden Opera House Facebook page for a livestream.

Porchfest

12:15-5 p.m. Sunday. Deering Center and surrounding streets, Portland, free. deeringcenter.me

Stroll or bike your way over to Portland’s Deering neighborhood, where you’ll find several homes alive with the sound of music. Porchfest is an annual local music showcase with more than 60 performers playing songs on the porches and in the yards and driveways of residents. A parade kicks things off at 12:15 p.m. at the top of Brentwood between Elsmere BBQ and Deering Center Community Center, and the music starts at 1 p.m. Musical acts include Myles Bullen, The Strangely Possibles, Arcadia Band, The Renovators, Zulu Leprechauns, Zeme Libre, Port Gorges and Sibylline, among many others.

Todd Snider

8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $30, $40 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com

Singer-songwriter Todd Snider’s discography dates back to the mid-’90s and includes nearly 20 studio and live albums. His most recent is “First Agnostic Church Of Hope and Wonder,” released in April. The album marks Snider’s foray into a funkier sound, though he returns to his Americana roots with an homage to the late John Prine with the song “Sail on, My Friend.”

