NEW YORK — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 40th homer, Marcus Semien went deep twice and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 8-0 on Monday for their fifth straight win.

Hyun Jin Ryu (13-8) pitched six effective innings as the Blue Jays won for the eighth time in nine games. Toronto also improved to 5-2 in the Bronx this year.

Guerrero hit his 40th homer on Jameson Taillon’s 13th pitch. The slugger and his Hall of Famer father joined Cecil and Prince Fielder as the second father-son duo to hit 40 homers. Guerrero finished with three hits, extending his hitting streak to a career-high 15 games. Guerrero Sr. hit 449 homers in his 16-year career. His career high was 44 for the 2000 Montreal Expos when Toronto’s slugging first baseman was 1 year old.

Semien hit a solo drive in the first and Toronto’s sixth grand slam of the season in the ninth. He has five homers in his last five games and a career-high 37 on the year. Teoscar Hernández also went deep in the ninth for the Blue Jays.

Ryu (13-8) held the Yankees to three singles after losing his previous two starts. He struck out six, including Joey Gallo three times, and walked none.

ROYALS 3, ORIOLES 2: Andrew Benintendi hit a go-ahead single in the eighth inning, then reached above the left-field wall to take away a potential tying home run in the ninth as Kansas City won in Baltimore.

Anthony Santander led off the Orioles ninth with a fly that Benintendi caught, plucking the ball just above the fence. Benintendi jogged several steps on the warning track with his head down and his glove against his chest before flipping the ball to center fielder Michael A. Taylor.

Hanser Alberto homered against his former team to help the Royals win in their first visit to Camden Yards since August 2019.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NATIONALS 4, METS 3: Carter Kieboom and Andrew Stevenson hit RBI singles in the ninth inning off Edwin Díaz and the Washington Nationals beat the visiting New York Mets.

The Nationals, who had lost eight of their last nine, were 1 for 14 with runners in scoring position prior to the ninth.

Pete Alonso hit his 30th home run of the season for New York, which fell four games behind idle Atlanta in the NL East.

INTERLEAGUE

PIRATES 6, TIGERS 3: Ke’Bryan Hayes and Yoshi Tsutsugo each hit a two-run single during Pittsburgh’s four-run seventh inning, and the Pirates beat visiting Detroit to stop their six-game losing streak.

Hayes finished with three hits, and Tsutsugo, Jacob Stallings and Cole Tucker each had two. Pittsburgh was coming off an 0-6 road trip to Chicago that included two losses to the White Sox and four to the Cubs. Hayes’ hit put the Pirates ahead to stay, and Tsutsugo’s single capped the scoring.

Kevin Newman hit a two-run homer in the first for Pittsburgh.

NOTES

BRAVES: The Atlanta Braves locked up another key player for next season, announcing a $20 million, one-year deal for pitcher Charlie Morton on Monday. The contract includes a $20 million club option for 2023 with no buyout.

The 37-year-old right-hander has been a stalwart of the rotation for the first-place Braves, going 13-5 with a 3.47 ERA in 28 starts. Morton leads the team in wins and has provided veteran leadership in a rotation that includes Max Fried and a pair of 23-year-olds, Ian Anderson and Huascar Ynoa.

The deal comes 2 1/2 weeks after the Braves reached a similar, low-risk move with catcher Travis d’Arnaud. He agreed to a two-year, $16 million contract beginning next season, with an $8 million club option for 2024 that doesn’t have a buyout.

The Braves signed Morton to a one-year, $15 million contract in free agency after he helped the Tampa Bay Rays reach the 2020 World Series. It marked a return to the franchise where he began his career in 2008.

Send questions/comments to the editors.