ROAD RACING

North Yarmouth native Ben True won the USATF 20K national championship in dramatic fashion Monday morning, finishing less than a second in front of Abbabiya Simbassa and Nico Montanez at the Faxon Law New Haven Road Race in New Haven, Connecticut.

True, who will make his marathon debut at the New York City Marathon on Nov. 7, finished in 59:53. Abbabiya Simbassa and Nico Montanez were second and third, respectively, in 59:54. Leonard Korir, the defending champion, finished fourth in 59:58. True earned $9,000 for the win. Second paid $4,000 and third $2,000.

In the women’s race, Emily Durgin of Standish, a Cheverus High and UConn graduate, finished third in 1:07:03. Erika Kemp won the race in 1:06:20 and Makena Morley finished in 1:06:59 to edge Durgin for second.

True, 35, moves up to the marathon after failing to qualifying Tokyo Olympics this summer. True finished finished fourth in the 10,000 at the U.S. track and field trials in June, then pulled out of the 5,000 with injuries. True has a history of success in New York, winning the NYC Half Marathon in 2018, in his debut at the distance, in a time of 1:02:39.

BASEBALL

MINOR LEAGUES: Portland Sea Dogs first baseman Triston Casas, who hit five home runs in five games last week, has been named the Double-A Northeast League Player of the Week.

Casas went 8 for 17 with five homers and 11 RBI for the Sea Dogs last week. Casas hit his five home runs in two days. On Friday, he hit two home runs in the first game of a doubleheader, finishing 3 for 5 with five RBI. In the second game homered again and drove in two. Then on Saturday, he hit a pair of two-run home runs. The Sea Dogs won all three of those games.

Casas, the Red Sox top prospect, has played in 69 games this season, hitting .283 with nine doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 48 RBI. He missed time while helping Team USA win a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Sea Dogs are scheduled to return to action on Friday after having five games canceled due to COVID-19 issues with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats and Binghamton Rumble Ponies. Portland’s next scheduled game is at home against Binghamton at 6 p.m. Thursday.

SOCCER

WORLD CUP QUALIFYING: Four Argentina footballers are being investigated by Brazil federal police for allegedly providing false information upon arrival in Sao Paulo for a World Cup qualifying match.

The Brazil-Argentina qualifier on Sunday was interrupted after seven minutes when agents of Brazil’s health agency, Anvisa, insisted they should take England-based players Emiliano Martinez, Emiliano Buendia, Giovanni Lo Celso, and Cristian Romero to the airport for breaching coronavirus protocols.

Anvisa said Argentina soccer officials knew since Saturday that the four players — three of whom were on the field — should not play because they were in the United Kingdom 14 days before their arrival, but did not inform authorities as required. Visitors from the U.K. have a mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine.

PELÉ: Pelé has had an apparent tumor on the right side of his colon removed in an operation.

Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo said the 80-year-old soccer great is in an intensive care unit and will be transferred to a regular room on Tuesday.

The operation was a “great victory,” Pelé said on his social media channels.

OBIT: Jean-Pierre Adams, the former France and Paris Saint-Germain defender who spent 39 years in a coma, has died. He was 73.

In a poignant tribute, PSG called him the club’s “glorious elder.”

“His joie de vivre, his charisma and his experience command respect. Paris Saint-Germain offers its condolences to his family and loved ones,” PSG said in a statement.

Adams, cared for by his wife Bernadette, has been lying in a coma at his home in the southern French city of Nimes since 1982.

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Minnesota running back Mo Ibrahim will miss the rest of the season because of a lower left leg injury, Coach P.J. Fleck announced.

Ibrahim will have surgery Tuesday and need four to six months to recover, Fleck said. The fifth-year player was a second-team preseason Associated Press All-America selection.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Driver Valtteri Bottas is leaving Mercedes at the end of the season and replacing the retiring Kimi Raikkonen at Alfa Romeo.

The Alfa Romeo team said Monday that Bottas had signed a multi-year deal, paving the way for George Russell to replace Bottas at Mercedes.

