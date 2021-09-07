Kennebec Estuary Land Trust’s annual meeting and celebration will take place Sept. at 5:30 p.m. at the Bath Freight Shed. A bird house-building activity is planned.

The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust will hold its Annual Meeting and Membership Celebration on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 5:30 p.m. at the Bath Freight Shed.

The trust will review accomplishments including conserving land, caring for trails, counting fish and exploring the area with campers.

Also at the meeting, the trust will invite guests to construct birdhouses specifically designed for native backyard bird species  The trust will provide kits with pre-cut wood pieces and all necessary hardware.

The trust will also be holding a raffle. Prizes include oysters and oyster shucking kit, children’s gardening set, yoga class pass and handmade potter mug set, among other items. Tickets are $5 each or four for $15.

Light refreshments will be served.

RSVP at kennebecestuary.org/annual-meeting or (207) 442-8400.

The Freight Shed is located at 27 Commercial St, Bath

The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust is a membership-supported organization dedicated to protecting the land, water and wildlife of the Kennebec Estuary.

