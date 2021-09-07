I know it’s hard to believe, but the end of our Maine summer is here. And with that comes the beginning of a new school year for all of our Maine students. It goes without saying that the last school year was a challenging and confusing time that was full of changes and disruptions for parents, students and teachers alike. In light of that, the Legislature took action to set our schools and our students up for success today and in the future. From universal free school meals and more locally grown foods in schools, to investments in our public schools, I am excited for the new school year.

First, the Legislature took major steps to address student hunger. Even before the pandemic, almost 80,000 students were eligible for free meals at schools. And now, more students are projected to be eligible for free school meals. That’s why it became clear that one of the best solutions to the challenge of student hunger was providing free school meals to all students — an initiative that I, as a member of the budget committee, helped fund through LD 221, the bipartisan biennial budget. The benefits are clear: Universal free school meals increase household food security because these meals are the only reliable sources of nutrition that many children have access to. However, access isn’t everything. I myself remember being a student who got free school meals and how hard I tried to hide that from my friends because of the shame I felt. The stigma of family poverty can be cruel. If everyone receives a free school meal, then no one suffers from these unfair stigmas – and, most importantly, students actually eat the food that is being provided for them. Please note that Maine school districts are still asking families to fill out paperwork that would qualify them for free meals. These forms provide needed information that helps school districts get the financial resources they need to help students.

In addition to universal free school meals, I supported LD 636, a bill to help schools purchase more food from local farms and producers. The bill broadened the eligibility criteria for partners and stakeholders to participate in the Local Foods Fund, which is a program that helps schools purchase produce and other minimally processed foods from local farmers and food producers by matching one dollar for every three dollars a school district spends on qualifying local foods. Farmers and food producers will now be able to supply our schools with value-added dairy and protein, such as eggs, fish, meat, and yogurt – not just produce. These new partnerships between our local farms and schools in our communities will support farmers and students alike as we work toward the common goal of reducing child and student hunger.

Lastly, the Legislature directed some of the federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act toward investments in education – at all levels – across Maine. To start, we transferred $45 million to the School Revolving Renovation Fund, which helps schools make health and safety improvements and upgrades to their learning centers and facilities. We allocated $35 million to the Maine Community College System and another $35 million to the University of Maine System to help keep tuition down. We also directed $10 million to the Department of Education to build and improve Maine’s early childhood education infrastructure, because the pandemic revealed just how critical and important childcare and education are for the whole family. Another $20 million of the federal funds will support career and technical education, which leads to good-paying jobs and a highly skilled workforce. Although the pandemic was hard, the budget committee and Legislature worked to make these once-in-a-lifetime investments for a Maine education that prepares everyone for a better future. This way, Maine can continue to be a great state to get an education, find a job, buy a house, and raise a family.

It’s an honor to represent our community in Augusta. If you ever have any concerns or questions or need some assistance, please don’t hesitate to contact me at [email protected] or (207) 287-1515. As always, I work for you.

