SALES

Redfern Downtown, LLC purchased 0.39 acres of land at 200 Federal St., Portland. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, The Boulos Company.

Gastonia, LLC purchased a 56,410-SF, 60-unit mixed-use high rise building at 645 Congress St., Portland. Joseph Porta, SIOR, Porta & Co.

East End Corp. purchased a 24,892-SF office building at 343 Forest Ave., Portland. Joseph Porta, SIOR of Porta & Co.

1 Eagle, LLC purchased a 98,000 SF industrial building along with 12.5± acres of land at 1 Eagle Dr., Sanford. Greg Hastings, SIOR and Tom Dunham, SIOR, The Dunham Group.

Atlantic Regional Federal Credit Union purchased 1.37 acres of land at 90 Riverside St., Westbrook. Katie Allen and Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR, The Dunham Group; Derek Miller, The Boulos Company.

Two Eisenhower Drive, LLC purchased a 985 SF industrial condo at 390 US Rt. 1, Falmouth. Greg Hastings, SIOR, The Dunham Group; Chris Gallagher, The Boulos Company.

Anania Properties LLC purchased a 7-unit apartment building at 1042 Bridgton Rd, Westbrook. Jay Sparrow, Allied R E; Conner Richardson, F O Bailey R E.

Auburn Self Storage, LLC purchased a ±23,748-SF retail building at 89 Union St., Auburn. Greg Boulos, Senior Partner, The Boulos Company; Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, The Boulos Company.

655 Riverside, LLC purchased a 6,620-SF flex building and a 9,652-SF flex building at 655 Riverside St., Portland. Vince Ciampi, Porta & Co.; Dan Greenstein, The Boulos Company.

Stroudwater Spirits, LLC purchased the Empyreal Beverages business at 1067 Riverside St, Portland. Cheri Bonawitz and Karen Rich, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Exchange Holdings, LLC has purchased a 6,688 SF investment property at 136 Woodlands Dr., Falmouth. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

Rocks Edge, Inc. purchased a 5,000-SF medical office condominium at 45 Forest Falls Dr., Yarmouth. Charles Day, Porta & Co.; Chris Grimm, Akers Associates.

Sea Bags, LLC purchased a ±34,421-SF industrial building at 174 Cash St., South Portland. Peter Gwilym, Porta & Co.; Marc Fishman, Fishman Realty.

Keegan Hyland purchased a 2,908-SF 4-unit multifamily property at 10 Gilman St., Portland. Josh Soley, Maine Realty Advisors.

4A Properties purchased a ±19,292-SF mixed-use building and a 31-car parking lot at 265 Main St. & 14 Jefferson St., Biddeford. Brandon Mitchell, Malone Commercial Brokers; Roz Anton, EXP Realty.

Tide Water Estates LLC purchased a ±11-acre lot at Tide Water Dr., Biddeford. Mark Malone, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Cherry Lane Holdings LLC purchased a ±12,542-SF mixed-used industrial building at 35 Cherry Ln., Windham. John Finegan, The Boulos Company; Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Empire Development Team LLC and Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO Eric J Felice IRA purchased a ±10,300-SF industrial building at 383 Portland St., Biddeford. Andrew Ingalls, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Shaker Hill Holdings purchased a 3,200-SF medical office building at 126 Shaker Rd, Gray. Josh Soley, Maine Realty Advisors.

Front Street Holdings LLC purchased a 16,144-SF retail/office at 149 Front St., Bath. Sylas Hatch and TC Haffenreffer, The Dunham Group.

DCS Properties, LLC purchased a 2,000-SF industrial condo at InCube 51, 51 Dynamic Dr., Unit 10, The Innovation District at The Downs, Scarborough. Chris Gallagher, The Boulos Company; Jon Rizzo, The Boulos Company.

Carassas Holdings, LLC purchased Lot 33, The Innovation District at The Downs, Scarborough. Jon Rizzo and Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, The Boulos Company.

Pizza & Pasta Enterprises, LLC purchased a 1,500-SF industrial condo at InCube 51, 51 Dynamic Dr., Unit 4, The Innovation District at The Downs, Scarborough. Jon Rizzo, The Boulos Company; John Paven, Paven Enterprises, LLC.

Two Eisenhower Drive, LLC purchased a 985-SF industrial warehouse condo at 390 US Rt. 1, Falmouth. Chris Gallagher, The Boulos Company; Greg Hastings, NAI The Dunham Group.

Market Street Properties LLC purchased a multi-family building at 2-4 Market Sq., South Paris. Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR and Katie Allen, The Dunham Group; Chris Lavoie, Keller Williams Realty.

Francis Patrick Realty, LLC purchased a 3,048 SF retail building at 321 Main St., Lewiston. Sam LeGeyt and Frank O’Connor, CCIM, SIOR, The Dunham Group.

Ben Sawicki purchased a 3,999-SF 4-unit multifamily property at 205 Elm St., Biddeford. Frank Carr, Maine Realty Advisors.

17 Madison, LLC purchased a 10,348-SF industrial building at 17 Madison Ave., Oxford. Tim Millett, Porta & Co.

East Dakota, LLC purchased a 3,578-SF mixed-use building at 100 Water St., Hallowell. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR and Nick Lucas, The Boulos Company; Jes Wallimann, Vitalus Real Estate Group.

BSEG Properties LLC purchased a mixed-use property at 5 & 7 First St. & 545 Maine Ave., Farmingdale. Dennis Wheelock, KW Commercial/Magnusson Balfour; Ben Spencer, Maine Realty Advisors.

North Country Investments, LLC purchased a 10,432-SF 3-building, 17-unit multi-family at 1 & 3 Newhall St. & 28 Lawrence Ave., Fairfield. Nick Lucas, The Boulos Company.

Easkey Right LLC purchased a 7,900-SF motel at 222 Searsport Ave., Belfast. Ryan Carey, Maine Realty Advisors; Mike Carey, Tranzon Auction.

LEASES

Office

Aroma Joe’s subleased 8,114 SF of office space at 75 John Roberts Rd., South Portland. Roxane Cole, Roxane Cole Commercial Real Estate LLC; Todd Schaefer, Jones, Lang, LaSalle Midwest LLC; Brice O’Connor, The Boulos Company;

Fidelity leased 10,277 SF of office space at 3 Canal Plaza, Portland. Peter Gwilym, Porta & Co.; Jennifer Small, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Fairfield & Associates leased 2,016 SF of office space at 75 Pearl St., Ste 470, Portland. Peter Gwilym, Porta & Co.

The Wishcamper Companies leased 3,174 SF of office space at 1 Canal Plaza, Portland. Tony McDonald, CCIM, SIOR, The Boulos Company; Jennifer Small, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Rytualist, LLC leased ±1,333 SF of office space at 75 Market St., Portland. Cameron Foster, The Boulos Company; Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Clifford and Clifford LLC leased ±2,387 SF of office space at 10 Moulton St. Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers; Sam LeGeyt, NAI The Dunham Group.

GALE Associates, Inc. leased ±479 SF of office space at 5 Moulton St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

The Szanton Company leased 2,894 SF of office space at 10 Free St., Portland. Justin Lamontagne, CCIM, SIOR and Charlie Craig, The Dunham Group.

Puritan has leased of 5,048 SF of office space at the new Tower 1 at Falmouth Center, 251 US Rt 1, Falmouth. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC; TC Haffenreffer, NAI The Dunham Group.

State Farm has leased 968 SF of office space at Falmouth Center, 251 US Rt. 1, Falmouth. Steve Bauman, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

C&W Facility Services, Inc. renewed their lease for 2,500 SF of office space at 141 Main St., South Portland. Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR, The Dunham Group.

3Degrees Group, Inc. leased ±1,596 SF of office space at 100 Commercial St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Downeast Acupuncture leased 1,133 SF of office space at 1601 Congress St., Portland. Nate Stevens and Samantha Marinko, The Boulos Company; TC Haffenreffer, NAI The Dunham Group.

Concentra Health Services renewed their lease of 8,500 SF of office space at 85 Western Ave., South Portland. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, The Boulos Company; Searcy Ferguson, CBRE.

UMHS renewed their lease for 8,267 SF of office space at Atlantic Place, South Portland. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR and Jessica Estes, The Boulos Company.

Mast & Maine dba Ace, Handyman Services Southern ME leased ±1,100 SF of office space at 250 US Rt. 1, Scarborough. Cheri Bonawitz and Karen Rich, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Coretelligent leased 3,143 SF of additional office space at 8 Science Park Rd., Scarborough. Brice O’Connor, The Boulos Company; Chris Craig, NAI The Dunham Group.

Dirigo Law, LLC leased 659 SF of office space at 4 Main St., Kennebunk. Sam LeGeyt, The Dunham Group.

Short Creek Farm LLC leased ±6,000 SF of commercial space at 6 Commerce Dr., Kennebunk. Brandon Mitchell, Malone Commercial Brokers; Greg Hastings, The Dunham Group.

Terradyn Consultants leased 1,964 SF of office space at Pineland Farms, New Gloucester. John Finegan, The Boulos Company.

Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice leased 4,925 SF of office space at 165 Capitol St., Augusta. Nick Lucas, The Boulos Company.

Retail

Buzz Cart Coffee subleased ±900± of retail space at 19 Exchange St., Portland. Cheri Bonawitz and Karen Rich, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Hand & Foot, LLC has renewed their lease of 12,000 SF of retail space at 375-383 Fore St., Portland. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

MOFGA leased 5,243 SF of retail space at 55 Main St., Freeport. Peter Gwilym and Mac Simpson, Porta & Co.

NRT New England, LLC leased 2,590 SF of office/retail space at 167 Fore St., Portland. TC Haffenreffer and Sylas Hatch, The Dunham Group; Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers.

Break Exchange has leased of 1,400 SF of retail space at Cornerbrook, 343 Gorham Rd., South Portland. Jennifer Davies and Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

Coastal Injections, GCS Cosmetic Boutique, Maine Beauty Co. & Chelsea Dugan has leased 1,500 SF of retail/office space at 5 Fundy Rd., Falmouth. Dominic DePatsy, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

Talbots has renewed their lease of 6,914 SF of retail space at Cornerbrook, 343 Gorham Rd, South Portland. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

New Strength Order leased 3,066 SF of retail space at 39 Mechanic St., Westbrook. Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR and Katie Allen, The Dunham Group; Steven Bracket, Realty One.

Kevin Chen dba Ramen House leased 1,867 SF of retail space at 115 Maine St., Brunswick. Tim Millett, Porta & Co.

Saco Bay Orthopaedic & Sports Physical Therapy leased 1,475 SF of retail space at 15 Winners Circle, Topsham. Derek Miller and Joe Italiaander, The Boulos Company; Scott Siegfeldt, Jackson Cross Partners.

Ashley Kate Aesthetics leased 2,000 SF of retail space at 681 Bath Rd., Wiscasset. Mac Simpson and Peter Gwilym, Porta & Co.

Haven Veterinary Enterprises leased 2,110 SF of retail space at 6 Pomerleau St., Biddeford. TC Haffenreffer and Sylas Hatch, The Dunham Group.

Otto’s Pizza leased 2,072 SF of retail space at 15 Cushing St., Brunswick. Sylas Hatch and TC Haffenreffer, The Dunham Group.

Affinity Nutrition, LLC leased 1,100 SF of retail space at 75 Maverick St., Rockland. Charlie Craig, The Dunham Group.

Spectrum leased 3,000 SF of retail space at 75 Maverick St., Rockland. Charlie Craig, The Dunham Group.

Industrial

Johnson & Jordan, Inc. leased 15,920 SF of industrial space at 52-58 City Line Dr., Portland. Mac Simpson, Porta & Co.; Tom Dunham, NAI The Dunham Group.

Haberdashery of New England leased 1,989 SF of industrial space at 100 Innovation Way, Scarborough. Noah Stebbins, The Boulos Company; John Finegan, The Boulos Company.

NEH, Inc dba New England Hydroponics leased 13,697 SF of retail / light industrial space at 1247 Main St., Sanford. Mac Simpson, Porta & Co.

Harbour Medical Services, Inc. leased 5,000 SF of industrial space at 2 Gendron Dr., Lewiston. Noah Stebbins and Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, The Boulos Company.

Consolidated Electrical Distributors, Inc. leased 20,400 SF of industrial space at 33 Spring Hill Rd., Saco. Greg Hastings, SIOR and Tom Dunham, SIOR, The Dunham Group.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: