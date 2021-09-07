NEW YORK — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole exited Tuesday night’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays with two outs in the fourth inning because of tightness in his left hamstring.

Cole was pulled after allowing a sacrifice fly to Reese McGuire that gave Toronto a 3-1 lead.

After the throw from center fielder Aaron Judge deflected off his glove, Cole motioned to the dugout and was checked by trainer Tim Lentych. Cole was then replaced by Albert Abreu.

Cole allowed three runs, two of them earned, and five hits in 3 2/3 innings. He threw 70 pitches as the Blue Jays put together several lengthy at-bats against him.

Cole struck out two, tying Philadelphia’s Zack Wheeler for the major league lead with 217.

The star right-hander entered Tuesday with a 14-6 record and a 2.73 ERA. He was 4-0 with a 0.73 ERA in four starts since missing time following a positive test for COVID-19 and struck out 15 in seven innings on Wednesday against the Angels.

TWINS 3, INDIANS 0: John Gant pitched five solid innings to get his first win since joining Minnesota and spoil Cleveland starter Aaron Civale’s return from injury, leading the Twins to a win in Cleveland.

Brent Rooker homered for the Twins, who have won six of their past seven against the Indians.

Gant (5-9) didn’t allow a run on three hits. The right-hander had been winless since May 26 for St. Louis — a span of 27 appearances. This was his fourth start for the Twins, who acquired him in a July 30 trade.

ORIOLES 7, ROYALS 3: Cedric Mullins homered for the third consecutive game and Baltimore won at home.

DJ Stewart and Austin Hays also connected for Baltimore, which evened the four-game series at one apiece.

Orioles right-hander Mike Baumann, rated the team’s No. 10 prospect, was promoted from Triple-A Norfolk prior to the game and made his major league debut in the fifth inning. Bauman (1-0) retired 11 of the 14 batters he faced.

INTERLEAGUE

PIRATES 3, TIGERS 2: Ben Gamel had a go-ahead two-run single in the sixth inning among his three hits and Pittsburgh won at home.

Gamel also made an outstanding catch in left field to end the top of the sixth. He slammed into the fence to take away a potential extra-base hit from Derek Hill with two runners on, preventing the Tigers from adding to their 2-1 lead.

Ke’Bryan Hayes added two hits for the Pirates, who have won the first two games of the series following an 0-for-6 trip to Chicago.

NOTES

METS: New York Mets President Sandy Alderson says he’s had little communication with acting general manager Zack Scott, who was arrested last week on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

“We were all caught by surprise, very unfortunate,” Alderson said before the Mets played Tuesday night at Miami.

“There’s not a lot I can say beyond the statements previously made. It’s a criminal case at this point. Until that’s resolved there won’t be any further comments from us or anyone else in the organization,” he said.

Alderson said he has reached out to Scott on a couple of occasions since the arrest. As for how Scott is feeling, “it’s difficult for me to know at this point,” Alderson said.

INDIANS: Manger Terry Francona is resting comfortably after undergoing toe surgery, his second operation since stepping aside for the season in July.

Francona, who had hip replacement surgery in August, had the procedure Tuesday at the Cleveland Clinic. The surgery was to fix his left big toe, which became infected during the offseason.

The 62-year-old Francona hobbled around in a walking boot for months before deciding to leave the team to address his medical issues. Francona will need months to recover from the toe surgery.

