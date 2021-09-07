PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is hopeful All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt will be available when the defending AFC North champions open the season on Sunday in Buffalo.

The three-time Pro Bowler is entering the final year of his contract and negotiations on a possible extension are ongoing. Watt didn’t play during the preseason and did not participate in 11-on-11 drills during training camp.

Tomlin said Tuesday he’s working under the assumption that Watt’s status will be resolved this week. Tomlin said he expects Watt to “work” with the team on Wednesday, but did not elaborate if that will include Watt participating in the contact portions of practice for the first time since a playoff loss to Cleveland in January.

“Like the rest of our organization, I’ve been optimistic about this process running its course,” Tomlin said. “And so because of that optimism, I’m anticipating quality play for him this weekend and beyond.”

The 26-year-old Watt has been a fixture in the starting lineup since being taken with the 30th overall pick in the 2017 draft. He has 49 1/2 sacks over the first four seasons of his career, the sixth-highest total over that span by any player since the sack became an official statistic in 1982.

SEAHAWKS: Fans attending most pro sporting events in Seattle will soon be required to show proof they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 or that they’ve tested negative for the virus.

The NFL’s Seahawks, MLS’s Sounders, NHL’s Kraken, MLB’s Mariners, the University of Washington and Washington State University all announced updated policies for fans attending games this season.

The Seahawks will be the first to implement the requirements, starting with their Sept. 19 home opener against Tennessee. Fans will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative test taken within 72 hours of the event to be granted entry.

