AUGUSTA — The commission that’s tasked with redrawing Maine’s congressional and legislative districts will hold a public meeting on Friday.

Republicans and Democrats have been working for several weeks on their own proposals for redrawing the lines, and those proposals could be revealed at the meeting, Maine Public reported.

Both congressional districts must be roughly equal in population, and efforts have focused on Kennebec County, where some towns are in the 1st Congressional District while others are in the 2nd District.

Based on new U.S. Census data, the reapportionment commission is seeking consensus on how to move more than 23,000 people from the 1st District into the 2nd District.

