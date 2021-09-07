After sitting out the preseason with a shoulder injury, Patriots tight end Hunter Henry appears ready for Sunday’s season opener against Miami.

Since going down on Aug. 8, Henry missed just one week of practice and has been present for every session since. He shed his non-contract jersey last week. On Monday, Henry all but confirmed to reporters he expects to be available this weekend.

“I wouldn’t say doubt,” Henry said via video conference when asked if he doubts he’ll play against the Dolphins.

The former Charger added he’s made “a lot of progress” in his recovery and credited the team’s medical staff. Henry also had praise for first-round rookie quarterback Mac Jones, who last week won the starting job.

“I’m excited to go out there and compete with (Jones) this weekend,” Henry said.

In his own press conference, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels seemed to share his tight end’s optimism for Sunday.

“I have no doubts about those two players, in terms of their ability to go out there and perform,” McDaniels said of Henry and Jonnu Smith. “They both will be ready to go and I know they are excited and happy to be getting into a regular-season routine now.”

THE DAY AFTER he released Cam Newton last week, Patriots Coach Bill Belichick wouldn’t so much as mention his former quarterback by name.

One week later, Belichick’s opened up a little bit.

“I have nothing but positive thoughts and feelings for Cam. He came in here, he worked hard. He gave us everything he had,” Belichick said in a radio interview Tuesday. “Right now, our future is going to be Mac (Jones) at quarterback, and that is where we’re going to go.”

Belichick was later asked if he considered retaining Newton as a backup.

“Yeah, there’s always options and a lot of different things that you give (consideration), especially this time of year with so many players available before they all hit the practice squad,” he said. “But yeah, in the end, we did what we felt was best.”

Newton remains a free agent. Jones outperformed Newton in the preseason and training camp as a pure passer and showed impressive command at the line of scrimmage

THE ROSTER LOOKS a little bit different this week. No, no one got cut. But some players did change up their numbers. The most notable change comes from third-year receiver N’Keal Harry, who is changing from his old No. 15 jersey to the No. 1 jersey that was previously occupied by Cam Newton, returning to his old college number.

Meanwhile, newly signed free agent receiver Nelson Agholor took advantage of Harry’s move, scooping up No. 15, which he wore with the Las Vegas Raiders last season.

Two other Patriots changed jersey numbers as well. Harvey Langi switches from No. 48 to No. 52 while rookie defensive lineman Christian Barmore has switched from No. 70 to No. 90.

