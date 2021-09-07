Brunswick police arrested a man on Saturday after he allegedly caused a crash on Bath Road, leaving the scene and then fighting with police.

According to police, Keith Bouchard, 24, of Brunswick was driving down Bath Road near Jordan Avenue when he passed a motorcyclist on the right.

Traffic was heavy at the time due to the air show wrapping up, and police say Bouchard slowed or stopped after he passed, causing the motorcyclist to drive into a ditch to avoid rear-ending Bouchard’s vehicle.

Numerous witnesses reported the incident, police said, and officers arrived shortly after 4 p.m.

Police say Bouchard left the scene and was located shortly after on School Street, where he fought with officers and refused to submit to arrest. Police say force was used to detain Bouchard and no weapons were involved.

Both the passenger and driver of the motorcycle had minor injuries but were not hospitalized.

Bouchard was charged with Reckless Conduct, Criminal Mischief, Refusing to Submit to Arrest or Detention and Assault, all Class D crimes, as well as Violating Condition of Release and Driving to Endanger, both Class E crimes.

Class E crimes are punishable by up to six months incarceration and a $1,000 fine and Class D crimes are punishable by up to 364 days incarceration and a $2,000 fine.

Police say Bouchard was released Saturday after posting a $2,500 cash bail in Brunswick.

