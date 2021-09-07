A man and a woman were arrested in Brunswick on Thursday after allegedly luring a female victim into a park, brutally assaulting her and robbing her belongings.

Police say the incident was reported at approximately 10:11 p.m. and occurred in Sawyer Park off Bath Road.

Helena Hutchins, 39, of Brunswick and Robert McKenney, 49, listed as a transient, were both taken into custody. The victim was brought to Mid Coast Hospital. Police say the victim and suspects knew each other.

Hutchins was charged with Robbery, a Class A crime, Assault, a Class D crime, Theft by Unauthorized Taking, a Class C crime, stealing drugs, a Class C crime and Violations of Conditions of Release, a Class E crime.

McKenny was charged with Robbery, Aggravated Assault, a Class B crime, Theft by Unauthorized Taking, a Class B crime, Criminal Threatening With a Dangerous Weapon, a Class C crime, Stealing Drugs, a Class C crime and Violation of Conditions of Release, a Class E crime.

Both suspects were transported to the Cumberland County Jail and are being held without bail. Additional charges are expected as the investigation continues, police say.

Class A crimes typically hold steepest state penalty, and are punishable by up to 30 years incarceration and a $50,000 fine.

