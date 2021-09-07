Portland High School closed Tuesday after school officials learned about two COVID-19 cases over the holiday weekend.

The purpose of the closure is to allow the school to sort through and notify close contacts as they were not able to do so over the weekend, Superintendent Xavier Botana said in an email Tuesday morning.

Botana did not say whether the cases were among students or staff members or whether they were among vaccinated or unvaccinated people. The school will not operate remotely on Tuesday, he said.

The closure comes less than a week after students in Portland Public Schools returned for the first day of classes of the 2021-22 school year. Students are learning full-time in-person this year with some COVID precautions in place including universal masking indoors and on buses, enhanced cleaning and distancing to the extent possible.

Prior to the cases reported at Portland High, the district reported a total of three positive cases during the first week of school. They included one case at King Middle School, one case at Lyseth Elementary School and one case at Reiche Community School. Thirty-two people were deemed close contacts in those cases. Those schools remained open.

No other schools besides Portland High closed Tuesday, Botana said. In 2020-21, most cases originated from contacts outside of schools, not from within schools, the district said in a news release last week.

Other protocols in place this school year include pooled testing for students in kindergarten through grade 6, frequent hand washing and having students and staff spend as much time outdoors as possible.

COVID-19 cases also are disrupting the start of the school year elsewhere in Maine.

Mildred L. Day School in Arundel is moving to remote learning after 143 people were identified as close contacts of people from the school who tested positive.

The elementary school will be closed and students will participate in remote learning through Sept. 12, RSU 21 Superintendent Terri Cooper said Sunday in a letter to the school community. She said 143 people were identified as close contacts of positive COVID-19 cases and need to quarantine.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: