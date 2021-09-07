Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Mon. 9/13 7 p.m. Town Council

Tues. 9/14 6:30 p.m. School Board

Thur. 9/16 6 p.m. Fort Williams Park Committee

Thur. 9/16 6:30 p.m. Energy Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Fri. 9/10 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee Town Hall

Mon. 9/13 4 p.m. Communication Meeting

Mon. 9/13 5:30 p.m. Appointments Committee Town Hall

Mon. 9/13 6 p.m. Conservation Commission

Tues. 9/14 5:30 p.m. Coastal Waters and Harbor Advisory Committee

Tues. 9/14 6:30 p.m. Downtown Development Committee Town Hall/Zoom

Tues. 9/14 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Conservation Commission

Wed. 9/15 7 p.m. Town Council Town Hall/Zoom

Thur. 9/16 4 p.m. Ordinance Committee

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon. 9/13 5 p.m. Landcare Management Advisory Committee 111 Waterman Drive

Mon. 9/13 6 p.m. Board of Education High School

Tues. 9/14 3:30 p.m. Open Space Acquisition Committee 929 Highland Ave.

Tues. 9/14 6:30 p.m. City Council

Wed. 9/15 7:30 a.m. Bicycle-Pedestrian Committee

Wed. 9/15 5 p.m. Economic Development Committee 496 Ocean St.

Wed. 9/15 6:30 p.m. Waste Reduction Committee

Thur. 9/16 11:30 a.m. Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee City Hall

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

