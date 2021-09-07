Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Mon.  9/13  7 p.m.  Town Council

Tues.  9/14  6:30 p.m.  School Board

Thur.  9/16  6 p.m.  Fort Williams Park Committee

Thur.  9/16  6:30 p.m.  Energy Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Fri.  9/10  8 a.m.  Long Range Planning Committee  Town Hall

Mon.  9/13  4 p.m.  Communication Meeting

Mon.  9/13  5:30 p.m.  Appointments Committee  Town Hall

Mon.  9/13  6 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Tues.  9/14  5:30 p.m.  Coastal Waters and Harbor Advisory Committee

Tues.  9/14  6:30 p.m.  Downtown Development Committee  Town Hall/Zoom

Tues.  9/14  6:30 p.m.  Shellfish Conservation Commission

Wed.  9/15  7 p.m.  Town Council  Town Hall/Zoom

Thur.  9/16  4 p.m.  Ordinance Committee

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon.  9/13  5 p.m.  Landcare Management Advisory Committee  111 Waterman Drive

Mon.  9/13  6 p.m.  Board of Education  High School

Tues.  9/14  3:30 p.m.  Open Space Acquisition Committee  929 Highland Ave.

Tues.  9/14  6:30 p.m.  City Council

Wed.  9/15  7:30 a.m.  Bicycle-Pedestrian Committee

Wed.  9/15  5 p.m.  Economic Development Committee  496 Ocean St.

Wed.  9/15  6:30 p.m.  Waste Reduction Committee

Thur.  9/16  11:30 a.m.  Comprehensive Plan Implementation Committee  City Hall

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

