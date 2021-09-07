BRUNSWICK — Kelsey Sullivan scored three goals as the Brunswick field hockey team edged Morse 3-1 during a game Tuesday afternoon at Brunswick High School.
Sarah Coughlin had an assist for the Dragons (2-0), while goalie Ahavah Burch made four saves.
Delani Rector scored for the Shipbuilders (1-1), assisted by Lily Clifford. Grace Hawkes made three saves.
SKOWHEGAN 6, MT. ARARAT 0: Kate Kelso had three goals as the River Hawks (2-0) beat the Eagles (1-1) in Skowhegan.
Elle Quinn, Paige Gilbert and Sydalia Savage also scored for Skowhegan.
Piper Cohen had four saves for Mt. Ararat, while Lanie Vanadestine had four for Skowhegan.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Taliban form all-male Afghan government of old guard members
-
Varsity Maine
TR Roundup: Brunswick field hockey edges Morse
-
Forecaster Sports
Yarmouth boys blank Freeport in home opener
-
Nation & World
Man accused of killing 4 in Florida did not know his victims, police say
-
Varsity Maine
Boys’ soccer: Yarmouth shuts out Freeport, but still expects even more