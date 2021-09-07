BRUNSWICK — Kelsey Sullivan scored three goals as the Brunswick field hockey team edged Morse 3-1 during a game Tuesday afternoon at Brunswick High School.

Sarah Coughlin had an assist for the Dragons (2-0), while goalie Ahavah Burch made four saves.

Delani Rector scored for the Shipbuilders (1-1), assisted by Lily Clifford. Grace Hawkes made three saves.

SKOWHEGAN 6, MT. ARARAT 0: Kate Kelso had three goals as the River Hawks (2-0) beat the Eagles (1-1) in Skowhegan.

Elle Quinn, Paige Gilbert and Sydalia Savage also scored for Skowhegan.

Piper Cohen had four saves for Mt. Ararat, while Lanie Vanadestine had four for Skowhegan.

