GIRLS

Annabelle Brooks, Cheverus junior: Brooks placed sixth at the Cumberland County Class A state qualifier last fall and added a pair of top-10 finishes at the outdoor track state meet in the spring – sixth at 1,600 meters and ninth at 800. She opened this season by winning a four-school SMAA meet by more than a minute.

Cary Drake, York sophomore: As a freshman, Drake placed sixth among a field of 55 at the Western Maine Conference Class B qualifier last fall. She opened this season with an impressive three-minute victory in a home meet with Traip Academy and Wells. She and classmate Molly Kenealy lead the seven-runner Wildcats’ squad.

Delaney Hesler, Bonny Eagle senior: A Varsity Maine All-State selection as a sophomore, Hesler is the top returner from last fall’s Cumberland County Class A state qualifier (third overall). In outdoor track, she was third in the state at both 800 and 1,600 meters and eighth at 3,200. This fall, she won the SMAA Relays and her opening conference meet by substantial margins.

Hadley Mahoney, Cape Elizabeth sophomore: As a freshman, Mahoney was the top finisher in the WMC Class B state qualifier. She also won Class B outdoor track state titles at 1,600 and 3,200 meters. This fall, she won a preseason 4K in Freeport and (by two minutes) in her first conference meet.

Catie McClellan, Marshwood senior: Last fall, McClellan was runner-up in the York County Class A state qualifier. In outdoor track last spring, she placed fifth in Class A at 1,600 meters and seventh at 3,200. This fall, she was third overall at the SMAA Relays.

Sarah McClellan, Marshwood sophomore: As a freshman, McClellan placed fifth in the York County Class A state qualifier. After placing fourth overall at the SMAA Relays this fall, she opened the regular season with a strong third to break up Bonny Eagle’s top four runners in a five-school meet.

Alana Natulak, Fryeburg Academy senior: At last fall’s WMC Class B state qualifier, Natulak finished third among a field of 55. In the spring, she placed ninth at 1,600 meters at the Class B outdoor track state championship. This fall, she won the Dan Doors Invitational at Lake Region by more than a minute over a field of 41.

Emmaline Pendleton, Bonny Eagle senior: Pendleton placed fourth at the Cumberland County Class A state qualifier last fall and enjoyed an impressive outdoor track season (third in the state meet at 3,200 and fourth at both 800 and 1,600). She had the second-best time in the SMAA Relays and was runner-up in the first conference meet.

Jaz Vanderhoof, Thornton Academy senior: Last fall, Vanderhoof won the only two races in which she competed, including earning individual honors at the York County Class A state qualifier. She opened this fall with another victory in Falmouth at a four-school SMAA meet over a field of 40.

Jenna VanRyn, Camden Hills sophomore: VanRyn placed sixth in the KVAC Class A state qualifier last fall and sixth (3,200 meters) and seventh (1,600) at the outdoor track state meet in the spring. She won the Panther 2-Miler in Waldoboro last month and was runner-up last week in a six-team KVAC meet in Bangor.

BOYS

Zach Barry, Scarborough senior: The top returning runner from the Cumberland County Class A state qualifier last fall, Barry opened this season with victories at both the SMAA Relays and a four-school conference meet. He won the latter by 48 seconds over a field of 59. In outdoor track, he is the reigning state champion at 800 meters.

Calvin Cummings, Gorham senior: After runner-up performances at both the SMAA Relays and Laliberte Invitational, Cummings won his first SMAA meet by more than a minute over a field of 50 from five schools in Kennebunk. In outdoor track last spring, he was ninth at both 1,600 and 3,200 meters.

Henry Horne, Freeport junior: Horne ran to an impressive preseason victory in a 4K race in Freeport that included Cape Elizabeth’s dynamic duo. Last fall, he placed 13th in the Western Maine Conference Class B state qualifier – second among sophomores and sixth among returning runners.

Maddox Jordan, Noble sophomore: As a freshman, Jordan placed fifth in the York County Class A state qualifier and fifth at 1,600 meters in the outdoor track state meet. He opened this season by finishing second in a four-school SMAA meet, more than a minute ahead of the rest of a field of 43.

Vaughn Lindenau, Cape Elizabeth senior: Lindenau is the top returning runner from the Western Maine Conference Class B state qualifier, where he was fourth overall. He was also fourth at 3,200 meters in the outdoor track state meet in the spring and opened this fall by winning a four-school WMC meet.

Owen Patry, Cape Elizabeth senior: Patry was just behind Lindenau in the WMC Class B state qualifier last fall and opened this season within two seconds of Lindenau – both more than a minute ahead of a field of 65 – in a home conference meet. The pair of them give the Capers one of the top 1-2 punches in the state.

Jacob Ramos, South Portland senior: Ramos swims as well as runs and placed fourth in the Class A outdoor track state meet at 800 meters in the spring. Last fall, he placed eighth in the Cumberland County state qualifier. He opened this season with a runner-up finish behind Logan Ross among a field of 56.

Logan Ross, Falmouth senior: Ross placed third in the Class A outdoor track state meet at 3,200 meters last spring, tops among underclassmen. He was second among returning runners at the Cumberland County state qualifier last fall and opened this season with a 31-second victory in a four-school SMAA meet.

Grady Satterfield, Mt. Ararat senior: Satterfield placed fourth in the 1,600 and fifth in the 3,200 in the outdoor track Class A state meet last spring. He opened this fall by winning the Laliberte Invitational over a field of 148 and followed that with a whopping 3:27 margin of victory in a three-school KVAC meet.

Chris Walton, Biddeford senior: In his only race last fall, Walton was runner-up in the York County Class A state qualifier. He also finished second at 800 meters in the outdoor track state meet in the spring. He opened this fall with a 27-second victory in a four-school SMAA meet.

