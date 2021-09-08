I am grateful.
It seems to me that Gov. Mills and Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Nirav Shah, M.D., are the only two adults in the room who believe in science, consider the data and then take decisive action to protect Maine’s vulnerable medical population while others dither away mindlessly.
The mandate requiring health care workers to be vaccinated is clearly necessary and sensible. I certainly don’t want to be put at risk by being taken “care” of by someone who is expressing their personal “right” to choose not to be vaccinated.
First, do no harm. Isn’t that in their professional obligation? If you don’t get a vaccination, get out of health care and go sell shoes or something (but not to me, please).
Christine McDuffie
North Yarmouth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Ron Chase: Damariscove Island is a remarkable kayak destination
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Nonprofit health care can be ‘engine of opportunity’ for our state
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Effort to bolster health care can be ‘engine of opportunity’ for our state
-
Editorials
Our View: COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on U.S. economy
-
Business
The Wrap: Have a Negroni, Tony, plus eat Filipino food in Portland
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.