It seems to me that Gov. Mills and Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Nirav Shah, M.D., are the only two adults in the room who believe in science, consider the data and then take decisive action to protect Maine’s vulnerable medical population while others dither away mindlessly.

The mandate requiring health care workers to be vaccinated is clearly necessary and sensible. I certainly don’t want to be put at risk by being taken “care” of by someone who is expressing their personal “right” to choose not to be vaccinated.

First, do no harm. Isn’t that in their professional obligation? If you don’t get a vaccination, get out of health care and go sell shoes or something (but not to me, please).

Christine McDuffie

North Yarmouth

