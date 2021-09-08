Jarell Christian is expected to be named the new head coach of the Maine Celtics on Thursday.

The G League basketball affiliate of the Boston Celtics has scheduled a formal announcement for noon.

Christian, 35, was an assistant coach of the NBA’s Washington Wizards the past two seasons and was formerly the head coach of the G League’s Capital City Go-Go. He also served on the coaching staff of the G League’s Oklahoma City Blue.

The Boston Celtics opted not to field a G League team in the bubble season last winter, and in May changed their Portland affiliate’s name from the Red Claws two years after purchasing the franchise from a group led by Bill Ryan. The team’s biggest draw, 7-foot-5 center Tacko Fall, recently signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Maine’s former head coach, Darren Erman, joined the New York Knicks as an assistant coach in late 2020.

The news of Christian’s expected hiring was first reported last week by Clevis Murray of The Athletic.

The Maine Red Claws will open their home schedule on Friday, Nov. 12 at the Portland Expo. The team’s full schedule will be announced next week.

