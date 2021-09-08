Former NFL running back Clinton Portis faces a federal prison sentence after he pleaded guilty last week to his role in defrauding a health-care program for retired NFL players, according to a Department of Justice statement released Tuesday.

In a plea agreement he signed in the Eastern District of Kentucky, Portis admitted he “knowingly and voluntarily joined the conspiracy” to commit health-care fraud and promised to reimburse roughly $100,000 he obtained through false claims.

The charge technically carries a penalty of up to 10 years, but prosecutors agreed to recommend a sentence within what federal guidelines call for, which is likely to be far less than that – possibly less than a year.

Adam Reeves, the Lexington, Ky., lawyer listed in court documents as Portis’s attorney, did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

On Friday, Portis became the latest of 15 former players to plead guilty to participating in a scheme to defraud the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Health Reimbursement Account Plan, which was established in 2006 to benefit retired NFL players. Joe Horn, Correll Buckhalter, Carlos Rogers, James Butler, Etric Pruitt, Ceandris Brown, John Eubanks, Antwan Odom, Darrell Reid, Anthony Montgomery, Fredrick Bennett and Reche Caldwell, who died in June 2020, pleaded guilty before a trial.

Portis, 40, was a beloved and productive running back during his prime in Washington. He made $43.1 million in his NFL career, which ended in 2010, but ran into financial trouble once he finished playing. Fraudsters posing as money managers drained his retirement funds, he told Sports Illustrated in 2017.

STEELERS: All-Pro linebacker T.J. Watt has an ally in his contract negotiations: Ben Roethlisberger. The veteran quarterback said Wednesday he believes Watt “should get whatever he wants” as he tries to lock down a new deal before Sunday’s opener at Buffalo.

Watt, a three-time Pro Bowler, is entering the final season of the rookie contract he signed after being taken 30th overall in the 2017 draft. The 26-year-old has been a fixture at the team facility since training camp opened in July but did not play in the preseason and has not participated in any contact 11-on-11 drills at any point.

Roethlisberger, who took a pay cut to return for an 18th season, said Watt has the support of the veterans on the team because they understand what he’s going through and respect his professionalism.

“He deserves every penny that he wants and asks for,” Roethlisberger said.

The Steelers do not negotiate with players once the regular season begins, creating a deadline of sorts for 1 p.m. Sunday. They have announced contract extensions on the eve of season openers before, though none with players as high profile as Watt. Coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday he’s optimistic Watt will be available when the Steelers face the defending AFC East champions. Watt’s 49 1/2 sacks in his first four seasons ranks sixth-highest in NFL history for players over that span.

BROWNS: No franchise can match the Cleveland Browns when it comes to starting off the season on the wrong note. The Browns are 0-15-1 in their past 16 openers since beating Baltimore 20-3 in 2004 with Jeff Garcia at quarterback.

No other team in NFL history has gone winless in Week 1 in more than nine straight seasons, with Washington (1959-67) and Philadelphia (1968-1976) doing that. The Browns open at Kansas City, which is tied with Green Bay for the longest active Week 1 winning streak at six games in a row. The Chiefs have won 14 straight September games since a 19-12 loss at Houston in 2016.

The other team that has been dominant early is Baltimore, which has outscored opponents 177-26 in winning the past five openers.

